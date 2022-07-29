Relief expected with rain, weak cool front || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

eparisextra.com
Very hot day ahead || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing
Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if you are outdoors for an extended period. Tuesday will be a hot and precipitation-free day across North and Central Texas with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s and heat indices a few degrees higher. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if you are outdoors for an extended period. Winds will be out of the south generally around 10- 15 mph with occasional higher gusts.
Hot and breezy today || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing
No rainfall is expected with highs between 95 and 103. Continued hot and, at times, breezy conditions will remind us all that it’s late summer in Northeast and Central Texas. No rainfall is expected with highs between 95 and 103. With a continued rainfall deficit for most, especially Central Texas, look for elevated fire weather conditions for all. Remember to practice all your heat and fire weather safety rules; It can mean saving lives!
TxDot urges drivers to be alert as kids return to school
As millions of Texas children head back to school, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay focused and drive safe in and around school zones and bus stops. As millions of Texas children head back to school, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay...
