Relief expected with rain, weak cool front || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if you are outdoors for an extended period. Tuesday will be a hot and precipitation-free day across North and Central Texas with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s and heat indices a few degrees higher. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if you are outdoors for an extended period. Winds will be out of the south generally around 10- 15 mph with occasional higher gusts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO