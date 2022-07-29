ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC sheriff's office rescues mom and her pups from backyard breeder

 4 days ago
www.wral.com

WITN

Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
WRAL

Slain Wayne County deputy was husband, father of two

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was a prominent community member, serving his family as a father of two children and a husband. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Lauren...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County deputies conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of three deputies shot in Wayne County has died

A Wayne County deputy who was shot in the line of duty Monday has died. "It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday," Wayne County spokesperson Joel Gillie said. Three deputies were shot Monday...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing woman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WITN

Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injuries

CRESWELL, N.C. — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday, but no injuries were reported, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a problem and landed on Highway 64 west of Creswell, news outlets reported. The pilot...
CRESWELL, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9

All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County deputies searching for missing teen

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies are reporting a missing teen out of Macclesfield. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Brandon Martinez was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Fountain Road in Macclesfield. Martinez is described to WITN as standing five...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two injured in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of S. Audubon Ave at 8:47 P.M. Saturday night. After arriving on scene they found a 16-year-old that had been shot and EMS took the victim to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Officers also...
GOLDSBORO, NC
