NC sheriff's office rescues mom and her pups from backyard breeder

WITN
Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County. Video...
WITN
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
WRAL
Slain Wayne County deputy was husband, father of two
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was a prominent community member, serving his family as a father of two children and a husband. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Lauren...
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Wayne Co. deputy shot in Dudley while serving involuntary commitment papers
Dudley, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from other agencies after a deputy was shot on Monday morning. A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed at least one deputy was shot in Dudley. Authorities said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Arrington Bridge Road as two...
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
One deputy was shot Monday morning while delivering paperwork, Wayne County officials said.
WUSA
NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of three deputies shot in Wayne County has died
A Wayne County deputy who was shot in the line of duty Monday has died. "It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday," Wayne County spokesperson Joel Gillie said. Three deputies were shot Monday...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
17-year-old arrested, man charged after guns & drugs found in Goldsboro
Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged another man after finding marijuana, MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and two guns, according to officials.
WITN
Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager was arrested after a probable cause search produced stolen and altered guns and drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Officers from the housing unit and selective enforcement unit with Goldsboro police came across a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive on Saturday afternoon.
WITN
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injuries
CRESWELL, N.C. — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday, but no injuries were reported, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a problem and landed on Highway 64 west of Creswell, news outlets reported. The pilot...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
WITN
Edgecombe County deputies searching for missing teen
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies are reporting a missing teen out of Macclesfield. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Brandon Martinez was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Fountain Road in Macclesfield. Martinez is described to WITN as standing five...
WITN
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of S. Audubon Ave at 8:47 P.M. Saturday night. After arriving on scene they found a 16-year-old that had been shot and EMS took the victim to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Officers also...
