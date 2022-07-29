ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Fox17

Holland intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

West Olive woman seriously hurt in Robinson Twp. crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old West Olive woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Robinson Township on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after 9:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. We’re told the woman was traveling south along 104th...
WEST OLIVE, MI
Ionia, MI
Ionia, MI
Cars 108

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
abc12.com

Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

3 treated after chemical spill at Holland Aquatic Center

HOLLAND, Mich. — Emergency services responded to a chemical spill at a Holland recreation center on Monday at around 11:57 a.m. The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says the spill happened at the Holland Aquatic Center on Maple Avenue. We're told all occupants were evacuated. According to the...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Grandville High School closed Thursday for police training

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville High School is scheduled to be closed on Thursday while police training takes place. Superintendent Roger Bearup notified parents of the upcoming closure in a letter Tuesday morning. Bearup says the closure applies to the campus — including the parking lot — as well as...
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Bomb threat prompts evacuation order at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A bomb threat was issued at Michigan State University on Monday. The school’s public safety department says the threat was directed by phone toward Fee Hall in East Lansing at around 12:30 p.m. MSU Police and Public Safety advised occupants to vacate the building...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

7-year-old girl mauled by pitbulls, mother wants answers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local mom is distraught after her 7-year-old was mauled by two pit bulls.Her mom just wants answers from animal control on what will be done about this as her daughter recovers from surgery. The 7-year-old has injuries from head to toe after two dogs attacked her on Saturday.The mom told […]
WILX-TV

Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.
LANSING, MI

