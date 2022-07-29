ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

PCOM South Georgia holds inaugural Graduate Program commencement

valdostatoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony

On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Walter Hunter New, Sr.

Walter Hunter New, Sr., 75, of Quitman, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home in Greensboro, Georgia. He was born on May 3, 1947, in Columbus, Georgia to the late Frederick Winburn New and the late Mary Hunter New. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Emmilyn Hunter New Dempsey of Rome, Georgia.
QUITMAN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Larry S. Moseley

Mr. Larry S. Moseley, 85, died at his residence in Valdosta on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1936 to the late Floyd “F.J” & Rosamond Moseley in Milledgeville, Georgia. He was a graduate from Georgia Military College. He was a member of US Coast Guard in the 1950’s. Larry was a retired as a car salesman from Pipkin Motors.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Moultrie, GA
Education
City
Moultrie, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Albany, GA
valdostatoday.com

Living

VALDOSTA - A 9/11 Memorial 5K Road Race will be held in Downtown Valdosta by the VFD for the public to run, walk, and honor. Release: The Valdosta Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial…. ATLANTA - Georgia gas prices fell 13 cents compared to the previous week with the...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Obituaries

ValdostaToday.com obituary listings. Walter Hunter New, Sr., 75, of Quitman, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home in Greensboro, Georgia. He was born on May 3, 1947, in Columbus, Georgia to the late Frederick Winburn New…. Mr. Larry S. Moseley, 85, died at his residence in Valdosta on...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Walter Jones, Jr.

Mr. Walter P. Jones, Jr, 72, passed away, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born to the late Walter and Lila Mae Jones in Valdosta, GA on December 28, 1949. He played football for the Valdosta Wildcats. He volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club and coached baseball locally. He was a great father.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Program#Commencement#Pcom#Pcom South Georgia#Ms Biomed#Janai Grooves
WALB 10

Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school system kicked off its first day of back to school with high energy and smiles as students started back to school. The school band was playing, new staff returned and a special guest appearance was introduced. The county brought a special guest former...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Vickie Ann Meadows

Vickie Ann Meadows, 63, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Fellowship Home. She was born on December 20, 1958, in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Pete and Patty Rigsby Meadows. Vickie was a disabled veteran of the United States Army and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Park.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County

LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up. Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie. The three restaurants will be serving...
MOULTRIE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Making moves at FSU

Florida State University President Richard McCullough, who is coming up on his first anniversary after being selected to follow former FSU President John Thrasher, continues to build out his leadership team. McCullough’s latest hire is Marla Vickers as FSU’s next vice president for university advancement and president of the FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox

VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman

ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Leona Mae Clemens

Leona Mae Clemens, 72, of Pavo, GA, passed away on July 24, 2022 after several years of declining health and dementia. She was born on August 13, 1949 to William Bazer and Mary Jane Peoples in Lincoln, NE. She married Francis (Jay) Clemens in 1971, who preceded her in death in 2008.
PAVO, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death

Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy