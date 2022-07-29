PCOM South Georgia holds inaugural Graduate Program commencement

valdostatoday.com
COVID diagnosis halts reception for new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College president Tracy Brundage
TIFTON — A reception at Tift Hall scheduled for Thursday to welcome Tracy Brundage as the incoming president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has been postponed. Brundage has tested positive for COVID, and all of her activities for the week will be rescheduled. “On this day, I was hoping...
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
valdostatoday.com
Walter Hunter New, Sr.
Walter Hunter New, Sr., 75, of Quitman, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home in Greensboro, Georgia. He was born on May 3, 1947, in Columbus, Georgia to the late Frederick Winburn New and the late Mary Hunter New. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Emmilyn Hunter New Dempsey of Rome, Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Larry S. Moseley
Mr. Larry S. Moseley, 85, died at his residence in Valdosta on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1936 to the late Floyd “F.J” & Rosamond Moseley in Milledgeville, Georgia. He was a graduate from Georgia Military College. He was a member of US Coast Guard in the 1950’s. Larry was a retired as a car salesman from Pipkin Motors.
valdostatoday.com
Living
VALDOSTA - A 9/11 Memorial 5K Road Race will be held in Downtown Valdosta by the VFD for the public to run, walk, and honor. Release: The Valdosta Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial…. ATLANTA - Georgia gas prices fell 13 cents compared to the previous week with the...
valdostatoday.com
Obituaries
ValdostaToday.com obituary listings. Walter Hunter New, Sr., 75, of Quitman, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home in Greensboro, Georgia. He was born on May 3, 1947, in Columbus, Georgia to the late Frederick Winburn New…. Mr. Larry S. Moseley, 85, died at his residence in Valdosta on...
valdostatoday.com
Walter Jones, Jr.
Mr. Walter P. Jones, Jr, 72, passed away, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born to the late Walter and Lila Mae Jones in Valdosta, GA on December 28, 1949. He played football for the Valdosta Wildcats. He volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club and coached baseball locally. He was a great father.
WCTV
Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school system kicked off its first day of back to school with high energy and smiles as students started back to school. The school band was playing, new staff returned and a special guest appearance was introduced. The county brought a special guest former...
valdostatoday.com
Vickie Ann Meadows
Vickie Ann Meadows, 63, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Fellowship Home. She was born on December 20, 1958, in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Pete and Patty Rigsby Meadows. Vickie was a disabled veteran of the United States Army and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Park.
valdostatoday.com
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
WALB 10
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up. Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie. The three restaurants will be serving...
WCTV
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Making moves at FSU
Florida State University President Richard McCullough, who is coming up on his first anniversary after being selected to follow former FSU President John Thrasher, continues to build out his leadership team. McCullough’s latest hire is Marla Vickers as FSU’s next vice president for university advancement and president of the FSU...
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
valdostatoday.com
Leona Mae Clemens
Leona Mae Clemens, 72, of Pavo, GA, passed away on July 24, 2022 after several years of declining health and dementia. She was born on August 13, 1949 to William Bazer and Mary Jane Peoples in Lincoln, NE. She married Francis (Jay) Clemens in 1971, who preceded her in death in 2008.
WALB 10
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WCTV
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
