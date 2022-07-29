Montgomery Parks Announces August Events Across MoCo

mocoshow.com
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
New Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins Location on Shady Grove Rd and 355 Grand Opening Celebration to Take Place on Thursday, August 4th
The new Dunkin/Baskin Robbins located in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove relocated back on Monday, July 25. The new location in on the back side of the shopping center at the old United Bank location at 16268 Frederick Rd. On Thursday, August 4th, the store will be holding its grand opening.
Woodside Deli in Rockville Has Closed Permanently
Woodside Deli, located at 4 N Washington Street in Rockville, has closed permanently after nearly 12 years in Rockville. The restaurant closed late last week, with signage removed from the building over the weekend. The Silver Spring location closed in 2019 after operating for more than 70 years. While there is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, we have been told that the location is no longer connected to the original Woodside Deli. Full statement from the owners available below:
Montgomery County’s Long Branch Library to Close Temporarily from Aug. 4-7 for Needed Repairs
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will close the Long Branch Library from Thursday, Aug. 4, to Sunday, Aug. 7, to complete repairs on the building’s HVAC system and plumbing. The branch will reopen on Monday, Aug. 8. The Long Branch Library is located at 8800 Garland Ave. in Silver...
SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Montgomery Village
SafeSplash Swim School has signed on to take over a big space in the newly renovated Montgomery Village Center. It will be located on the new Centerway Rd extension, behind Suburban air and Linda’s Nails. This will be SafeSplash Swim School’s second Montgomery County location after opening the area’s first SafeSplash facility, located within LA Fitness on Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
Pollo-Mex Closes After 12 Years in Colesville
Pollo-Mex Chicken and Mexican Grill has closed after 12 years in the Colesville Center. The windows at the restaurant have been papered and a notice is posted on its door stating that July 31 was its last day of business. The website offers the following message:. “Dear Amigos,. After over...
Adoption Fees Waved for All Animals This Month at the MoCo Animal Services and Adoption Center
The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (7315 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood) is waiving adoption fees for all animals from Aug. 1 – Aug. 31 as part of their annual participation in the Clear the Shelters event. Full details below from the MCASAC:. Montgomery County Animal Services and...
Germantown Flea Markets Returns This Saturday, August 6
The Germantown Community Flea Market is the place to find bargains and treasures. There’s something for everyone – toys & games – fashions and footwear – antiques and collectibles, lawn mowers and bicycles. You can search for your favorite CDs or books, discover kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed, jewelry to go with your favorite outfit – all kinds of things that you just can’t live without — and all at bargain prices! And the first bargain you find is when you come in – there is no admission or parking fee.
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is Coming to Montgomery Village
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, according to KLNB realty. The restaurant will be located in the brand new space next to the upcoming Starbucks. Earlier this year Hangry Joe’s opened a location at 2533 Ennals Ave in Wheaton and has additional locations opening at 10050 Darnestown Road in the Travilah Square shopping center and at 718-B Rockville Pike.
MCPS Back to School Fair Set For August 27th
All MCPS students and their families are invited to kick off the new school year at the Back-to-School Fair at Westfield Wheaton Mall on Saturday, August 27th from 10am-1pm. The event is described as “a wonderful opportunity for families to learn about the school system and county programs and services, while enjoying family-friendly activities, entertainment, a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and more”
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
Montgomery County’s African American Health Program to Host Aug. 13 ‘Right from the Start’ Event That Will Focus on Support for Black Children and Families
Residents are invited to attend the free “Right from the Start” health event focused on support for Black children and families, from preconception through early childhood, from 10 a.m.-1p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the White Oak Community Recreation Center. The White Oak Community Recreation Center is located at 1700 April Lane in Silver Spring.
Maryland High School Grad Wins First Place In NASA Competition
A recent Maryland high school graduate has won first place in the student poster competition at the NASA Exploration Science Forum, according to officials. Dominic Alfinito, a 2022 graduate of North County High School in Glen Burnie, presented his asteroid research paper at the conference in Houston, Texas that took place between July 19 and July 21, says the Universities Space Research Association.
CVS in Twinbrook Center to Close Permanently at the End of The Month
CVS will close its location at the Twinbrook Center (2210 Veirs Mill Rd. in Rockville), according to signage posted inside the store (photo below sent in by Tom Carlson). The store’s closing date is August 29th. The store initially opened back in 1957 as a People’s Drug– the company purchased by CVS back in 1990.
Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services Staff to Conduct ‘Sign Sweep’ to Collect Illegally Placed Signs on Thursday, Aug. 4
Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) will conduct a “sign sweep” on Thursday, Aug. 4, to remove signs illegally placed in public rights-of-way throughout the County. Those signs include campaign signs that were placed leading up to the July 19 Maryland gubernatorial primary election. The “sign...
How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery
COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
2-year-old girl from DC found dead in hotel room in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Washington, D.C. and that the death was considered suspicious. A spokeswoman for VBPD said that officers were at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Ave. at the Oceanfront shortly […]
