Alexandria school board appoints Kay-Wyatt as interim superintendent

wtop.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
WTOP
‘Proud to be a teacher’: 3 educators excited to start 1st year in Fairfax Co.
Ava Minutello is spending the final weeks of summer break scrolling on Pinterest. Entering her first year teaching Latin at McLean High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, Minutello is using the site as inspiration for classroom decorations. She’s also been sorting through notes, lesson plans and textbooks to prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 22.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
WTOP
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out
A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
WTOP
Too close to call: Tight race for Montgomery Co. executive as primary results still being counted
It’s been almost two weeks since the Maryland primary election but the Democratic candidate for Montgomery County executive is still too close to call. As of Monday, incumbent Marc Elrich is narrowly leading at 39.29% with 49,804 votes over challenger David Blair, who trails at 39.2% and 49,684 votes.
WTOP
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
rockvillenights.com
David Blair still ahead of Marc Elrich as vote-counting continues in Montgomery County Executive race
Businessman David Blair is still ahead of incumbent Marc Elrich by a nose in the Democratic primary contest for Montgomery County Executive. Montgomery County Board of Elections results reported after another day of counting Friday at 8:11 PM now show Blair remaining in first place with 46,824 votes (39.32%), and Elrich right behind with 46,693 votes (39.21%). After a day off Thursday, counting is scheduled to continue for three consecutive days through Monday, resuming at 10:00 AM this morning at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, but election officials have warned that a final tally may come as late as August 12. Mail-in ballots were actually still being accepted as late as yesterday if they were postmarked by July 19, which means as of today, there will be no additional ballots being added to the pile of still-to-be-counted votes.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. primary: New faces coming to county council; 2 legislative districts headed for recounts
Elections officials in Prince George’s County have finished counting the votes from the July 19 primary, and while results won’t be certified until next month, a picture of what the new county council could look like is emerging. However, several new faces, including an activist believed to have...
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Funn's death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the primaries and prepares for the general election. The post State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
WTOP
Rockville’s Woodside Deli permanently closing
Woodside Deli’s Rockville, Maryland, location, which opened in 2010, is closing permanently. The original Woodside Deli, which opened in Silver Spring in 1947, closed in 2019. In a Facebook post, the owners cited supply chain-related issues, drastic price increases for goods, rent increases and staffing shortages as among the...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser celebrates the opening of more than 150 affordable homes in NE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and planning and economic development leaders in the District gathered Thursday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two housing communities, Providence Place and The Strand Residences. The two properties, Providence Place and The Strand Residences, will deliver 179 affordable units in Ward...
Bay Net
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Bus driver shortage won't stop Anne Arundel high schools later start times
School board won't delay new start-up times in Anne Arundel County Public Schools even though school bus driver shortage may make it difficult to execute schedule.
WTOP
Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ will not re-test DNA evidence, but is challenging it
The man police have called the Potomac River Rapist after a string of attacks in the 1990s was in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday. Giles Warrick is scheduled to go on trial right after Thanksgiving in the rape and killing of Christine Mirzayan, 28, who was abducted off the street and dragged into a wooded area in Georgetown in 1998.
wfmd.com
Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids
That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
