ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMNF

Reporters Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice on the success of Axios Tampa Bay

Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice joined WaveMakers to talk about how they produce the daily Axios Tampa Bay newsletter. It’s the largest circulation local news site run by the national digital news powerhouse Axios, launched in 2017 by three former Politico journalists and founders. Axios entered the local news world in January 2021 in five cities, including Tampa. Driven by Ben and Selene who aggregate the best-reported news from around the region and do their own deep-dive reporting on big issues, it has grown from 1,500 subscribers to 120,000.
TAMPA, FL
WMNF

Listen to the WMNF News morning headlines for Monday, Aug 1

Among the headline news stories on the morning of Monday, August 1, 2022, WMNF brought you news that a Pasco County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man, obituaries for 1960s cultural and civil rights icons Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols, Florida will get $70 million this fiscal year to address the effects of climate change on transportation infrastructure and evacuation routes as part of a new federal program and the St. Petersburg Tenants Union are organizing an “Emergency Sleep-In and mobilization to City Hall” Wednesday night. The group wants Mayor Ken Welch and the City Council to declare a housing state of emergency and to let citizens vote on rent control.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WMNF

Sustainable Living: the energy burden and solutions

Sara Kane, our first guest, has worked in the environmental field for 18 years. She had positions at the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and Mote Marine Laboratory. Graduated from University of South Florida and has a Masters in Global Sustainability with a concentration in water. She manages the sustainability program for Sarasota County. This program is in the University of Florida/IFAS Extension & Sustainability department. She oversees sustainability improvements within government operations and the efforts to create a sustainable community across Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy