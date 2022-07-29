Among the headline news stories on the morning of Monday, August 1, 2022, WMNF brought you news that a Pasco County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man, obituaries for 1960s cultural and civil rights icons Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols, Florida will get $70 million this fiscal year to address the effects of climate change on transportation infrastructure and evacuation routes as part of a new federal program and the St. Petersburg Tenants Union are organizing an “Emergency Sleep-In and mobilization to City Hall” Wednesday night. The group wants Mayor Ken Welch and the City Council to declare a housing state of emergency and to let citizens vote on rent control.

