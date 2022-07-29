Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns in Georgia, across US

www.wabe.org
Pregnant? Georgia says that fetus counts as a dependent on your taxes
Pregnant Georgians can now list their fetus as a dependent on their tax returns. The Georgia Department of Revenue released new guidance this week establishing that the agency “will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat … as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.”
Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia
Democrats in Georgia predict dire outcomes should Sen. Raphael Warnock lose to challenger Herschel Walker this fall and Republicans regain control of Capitol Hill. “They’re going to take away our democratic rights one after another,” longtime state lawmaker Nan Orrock warned partisans at a birthday party for the senator, who turned 53 on July 23. “Failure,” she said, “is not an option.”
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
As promised, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has challenged a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena that...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison
A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun helmet and body armor was sentenced on Monday to 87 months — more than seven years — in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt...
Music Midtown canceled, potentially due to Georgia gun laws
Music Midtown is officially canceled for 2022. The festival released a statement Monday morning saying the event would not go on as planned and refunds would soon be available. According to Rolling Stone, the reason for the cancellation may be due to Georgia gun laws and the festival’s inability to...
Manchin demurs on Biden in 2024 and Dem majorities this year
Sen. Joe Manchin, one of the Democrats’ most conservative and contrarian members, declined on Sunday to endorse Joe Biden if the president seeks a second term in 2024 and refused to say whether he wants Democrats to retain control of Congress after the November elections. In a round of...
Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday took aim at the “Biden recession” and tacked the blame on Democrat Stacey Abrams, becoming one of many Republicans to seek to weigh down their rivals with voters’ worries about the economy. How voters see the economy will be key in...
States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze
A bump in college scholarships for New Mexico students. A new bike trail nestled in the western slope of Colorado. More homeless shelters in Arizona. When lottery sales soar, those holding the golden ticket aren’t the only ones who win. Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.
WABE's Week In Review: The heat effect on Georgians and election races focus on different issues
Republicans in Georgia hope inflation and high gas prices will give them an edge in the November election. Democrats, meanwhile, hope the new six-week abortion ban will energize voters. “You’re going to bring up things that people are not concerned about,” said Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker in response...
Federal climate proposal could bring investments to Georgia
The bill that Democratic U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin hashed out on climate change, prescription drugs and inflation could bring money to Georgia communities and companies. The bill has tax incentives to help people under a certain income level buy electric vehicles, an industry Georgia has worked to...
In Georgia, Democrats look to abortion rights to lure votes
If it was up to Mary Paris, Georgia’s 2022 elections would be a referendum on abortion. As she watched her grandchildren play in a park in an upscale Atlanta suburb, the nurse practitioner said forcing women to give birth to unwanted children is “despicable.”. Paris is one of...
Metro Atlanta schools see enrollment down as new school year begins
Schools across metro Atlanta have been seeing a decline in enrollment since 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment is overall going back up across the state, but local districts are still seeing a decline in the number of students in their school systems, mainly due to the pandemic.
Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
A Russian operative under the supervision of one of the Kremlin’s main intelligence services has been charged with recruiting political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda, including during the invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department said Friday. The indictment of Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov reflects what U.S....
Low vaccination rates among Georgia children under age 5
Interest in the covid vaccine for children under 5 remains low in Georgia, even as cases in that age group have been rising in recent months. The vaccination rate for this age group is especially important in Georgia because of the state’s large population of racial and ethnic groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Google expands footprint in Atlanta as competition for tech workers grows in the state
Tech giant Google continues to expand its physical presence in Georgia. The company showed off its new midtown offices Wednesday and touted efforts to grow the state’s tech workforce. Google first established a presence in Atlanta in 2001. In recent years, the number of its employees in Georgia has...
NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules
The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state’s Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of Robinhood Crypto’s operations from Jan. 24,...
