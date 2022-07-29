ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns in Georgia, across US

By Associated Press
WABE
WABE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

Pregnant? Georgia says that fetus counts as a dependent on your taxes

Pregnant Georgians can now list their fetus as a dependent on their tax returns. The Georgia Department of Revenue released new guidance this week establishing that the agency “will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat … as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.”
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia

Democrats in Georgia predict dire outcomes should Sen. Raphael Warnock lose to challenger Herschel Walker this fall and Republicans regain control of Capitol Hill. “They’re going to take away our democratic rights one after another,” longtime state lawmaker Nan Orrock warned partisans at a birthday party for the senator, who turned 53 on July 23. “Failure,” she said, “is not an option.”
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

As promised, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has challenged a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena that...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison

A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun helmet and body armor was sentenced on Monday to 87 months — more than seven years — in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, GA
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WABE

Music Midtown canceled, potentially due to Georgia gun laws

Music Midtown is officially canceled for 2022. The festival released a statement Monday morning saying the event would not go on as planned and refunds would soon be available. According to Rolling Stone, the reason for the cancellation may be due to Georgia gun laws and the festival’s inability to...
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday took aim at the “Biden recession” and tacked the blame on Democrat Stacey Abrams, becoming one of many Republicans to seek to weigh down their rivals with voters’ worries about the economy. How voters see the economy will be key in...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

A bump in college scholarships for New Mexico students. A new bike trail nestled in the western slope of Colorado. More homeless shelters in Arizona. When lottery sales soar, those holding the golden ticket aren’t the only ones who win. Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
WABE

Federal climate proposal could bring investments to Georgia

The bill that Democratic U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin hashed out on climate change, prescription drugs and inflation could bring money to Georgia communities and companies. The bill has tax incentives to help people under a certain income level buy electric vehicles, an industry Georgia has worked to...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

In Georgia, Democrats look to abortion rights to lure votes

If it was up to Mary Paris, Georgia’s 2022 elections would be a referendum on abortion. As she watched her grandchildren play in a park in an upscale Atlanta suburb, the nurse practitioner said forcing women to give birth to unwanted children is “despicable.”. Paris is one of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Election State#Abortion Clinics#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Democratic
WABE

Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda

A Russian operative under the supervision of one of the Kremlin’s main intelligence services has been charged with recruiting political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda, including during the invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department said Friday. The indictment of Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov reflects what U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Low vaccination rates among Georgia children under age 5

Interest in the covid vaccine for children under 5 remains low in Georgia, even as cases in that age group have been rising in recent months. The vaccination rate for this age group is especially important in Georgia because of the state’s large population of racial and ethnic groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules

The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state’s Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of Robinhood Crypto’s operations from Jan. 24,...
ECONOMY
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy