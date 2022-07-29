Man charged in shooting Pa. state trooper previously pleaded guilty in murder-for-hire plot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman wanted on attempted homicide charges was arrested after a crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge Monday morning. State police said 33-year-old Ronika Carter first gave troopers a fake name when she was involved in a crash around 12:30 a.m., but they were able to identify her and learned she had several warrants out for her arrest. According to court paperwork, Carter shot a man on Second Avenue in Hazelwood on June 11, 2021. Police said Carter could be seen on surveillance footage struggling with the man before shooting him. The criminal complaint said the victim returned gunfire, hitting Carter.Carter was charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and two firearms charges. When she was arrested after the crash, police said they found a gun, which she isn't allowed to own, in her car.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO