Female Pakistani college professors talk advancement of women with leaders at

www.wbrc.com
Related
wbrc.com
BCS says more than 60% of students are registered for the upcoming school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School bells will be ringing on August 8 for Birmingham City School students, and district leaders say so far, so good. Birmingham City School leaders said more than 60% of students have registered for the upcoming school year, which begins Monday. That’s means about 8,000 students...
wbrc.com
Experts share tips for transitioning kids with special needs back-to-school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, your daily routine is likely about to change and it can be overwhelming for parents and students. Getting back in the school swing of things can be difficult for parents and students, but experts...
wbrc.com
Experts encourage parents to build relationships with School Resource Officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With school violence increasing nationwide, safety and security is top of mind this upcoming school year for many parents. There are more than 400 school resource officers across the state and many are gearing up for the school year, but experts tell WBRC that one way you can help is by building a relationship with the SRO.
wbrc.com
Conflict resolution program gears up for new school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of the new school year, a conflict resolution program creator said he was excited about changes they’d seen in students since opening permanent offices at certain schools the previous year. “Since we got the office here, it was 45 days we’ve been here and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. School students to get new technology
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC)- Summer is winding down and a new school year is near. For Tuscaloosa County School students that means new technology. They’ll have their own assigned I-Pads for educational use. Students and parents will learn much more about how it all works during the first few weeks of school.
wbrc.com
Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham gives boost to The World Police and Fire Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, the City of Birmingham agreed to give $2 million to the Word Police and Fire Games Federation to help with their facilitation of the sporting event in the summer of 2025. “Coming on the heels of having hosted The World Games 2022, this is yet...
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham YMCA holding job fair for afterschool counselors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham will be hosting a job fair for afterschool counselors on Wednesday August 3, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Hoover YMCA. If you apply ahead of time, interviews will be offered on the spot. “When you work for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one. With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before...
wbrc.com
American Cancer Society in need of volunteers to relaunch life saving program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Cancer Society needs volunteers to relaunch its Road to Recovery program. The program utilizes volunteers to drive local patients to their cancer treatment appointments. The program was paused in 2020 because of public health concerns during the pandemic. Kristi Lovell is the Senior Manager...
wbrc.com
What is ‘rebound’ COVID?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is back in isolation Monday after testing positive for COVID again. There are new questions about the CDC’s isolation guidance and whether it’s long enough. Rebound COVID-19 can sometimes happen with people who are treated with the drug Paxlovid in the...
wbrc.com
School bus drivers a large priority for Tuscaloosa school districts
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Your children will be returning to the classroom over the next two weeks, but how will they get to school?. Several districts have been actively searching for bus drivers all summer long. Each of them have found their own way to ensure the routes will be staffed with a driver not only for next Wednesday, but throughout the year. Still, both Tuscaloosa City Schools and Tuscaloosa County Schools are still searching for additional drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation
CHILTON CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton Co. Humane Society wants to avoid sentencing any animal to death as overpopulation threatens their status as a no-kill shelter. The shelter took to Facebook to spread awareness about critically low adoption and rescue rates. “Sadly, our small shelter is full. Our waiting list...
wbrc.com
Online movement has people saving money by buying nothing
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) – An online gifting site designed to cut down on waste is taking on a new life as record inflation is driving up the cost of everything. The Buy Nothing Project was started in 2013 and has grown to a worldwide gift economy network, based primarily on Facebook, with more than 7,500 groups, including a chapter in Vestavia Hills.
wbrc.com
National Night Out happening in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not always take an emergency to get a bunch of first responders together. Several agencies of law enforcement and first responders are participating in National Night Out in an effort to show the community what they’re jobs are all about. It’s happening Tuesday,...
wbrc.com
New technology in school buses adds extra layer of safety
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation South in Pelham works with almost every school district in Alabama with school buses, and this time of the year is very busy for them. Owner and President, Bucky Law, said his crews help maintain older buses and get new buses ready to hit the road.
wbrc.com
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WARNING: A text message included in the story below contains racist language. Some neighbors in Vincent want the town to fire its assistant police chief, accusing him of sending a racist text message to other officers on the police force. A large group of angry residents...
wbrc.com
Kentucky flood victims hours away from receiving much-needed TLC from Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - The news out of Kentucky seems to get more grim by the hour. The death toll now stands at 37, according to authorities in Kentucky. But help is on the way by way of Northport in Tuscaloosa County. It all gets underway at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday,...
wbrc.com
Helena Night Out welcomes first responders
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Tuesday of August marks National Night Out where communities can showcase their police and fire departments. It’s Helena Night Out at Helena High School and many community members have already started to gather to interact with their local law enforcement officers and first responders in a casual setting.
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
Comments / 0