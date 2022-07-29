Florida man pleads guilty to mailing $10K to have ex-girlfriend’s lover killed

www.wokv.com
New Jersey councilwoman allegedly hits cyclist, drives off
The councilwoman said she hit her head in the crash and did not realize what had happened.
Doctor refuses to sign Florida woman’s death certificate, family waits to lay body to rest
Family members of Phyllis Williams Izzo, who passed away last month at the age of 76, are dealing with the unthinkable. No one will sign the death certificate, so her body remains at a funeral home.
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas.
Recognize him? Florida man accused of recording woman in Kohl's dressing room
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Police are looking for a Central Florida man they say was recording a woman in a dressing room stall at a Kohl's store in Orange City. According to a Facebook post by Orange City police, on July 16, a man seen in a surveillance video was in the ladies dressing room of a Kohl's store videotaping a woman in the adjacent stall. When the woman noticed and confronted him, the man reportedly took off. Police say they do not know which direction he went.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Three snorkelers die in the Keys, and a state police boat was possibly involved with one
The body of a 27-year-old man from Port Orange, Florida, was pulled from the water in the Lower Keys, and state wildlife police called it a “fatal boating accident” that possibly could have involved one of their own patrol boats. The man had been snorkeling off Key Haven...
Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Is it illegal to back your vehicle into a parking space?”...
News4JAX fact checks DeSantis on booster claim. Governor’s office responds
News4JAX ran a statement Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made through the Trust Index. While speaking to a crowd in Osceola County on Tuesday night, DeSantis said that you are more likely to get infected with COVID-19 if you get multiple booster shots, based on the data he has reviewed. He made that claim as he was criticizing U.S. military vaccine mandates.
Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations
Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
Florida Inflation Relief Checks: Who's Eligible and When Checks Will Go Out
Florida will send a one-time $450 payment to tens of thousands of families in the coming days, the result of a state program intended to help families struggling with inflation -- especially those who foster and adopt children. Notifications about the payout went out to close to 60,000 families this...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
Multiple Tampa Bay beaches closed for swimming this weekend, due to high levels of poop bacteria
The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Hillsborough County announced a "no swim" public health advisory yesterday for Bahia Beach and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park due to high levels of enteric bacteria. While swimming, wading and water recreation is off-limits, the beaches are still open. Enterococci, a bacteria that typically...
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next month
Next month in August, a major grocery chain will open another new supermarket in Florida. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, a brand new Publix grocery store will open its doors to customers in Wakulla County.
Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
PHOENIX — (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. The most...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
Dozens dead in Kentucky flooding
Here are some images from the devastation caused by the flooding.
DeSantis says next year Florida will witness 'the boldest set of proposals that we’ve had yet'
Touting record budget reserves, Gov. Ron DeSantis is already planning where Florida could spend some extra cash next year. DeSantis, moving through the pesky re-election process, has started highlighting places where the state could increase spending during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. “Clearly, we're going to do more for education,” DeSantis...
1,400 giant snails found on 30 properties in Florida neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The ongoing effort to purge Giant African Land Snails from Pasco County has netted more than 1,400 GALS in Florida Department of Agriculture custody. The FDACS reported they have so far checked 525 properties, finding snails in just 30. The quarantine area set up in...
