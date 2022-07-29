The independent state legislature doctrine could reverse 200 years of progress and take power away from the people

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices for gas, food and rent are soaring. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2018. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two straight quarters. Economists are divided over whether a recession is looming. What’s clear is that economic uncertainty isn’t going away anytime soon. But there are steps you can take now to be ready for whatever is ahead. Yiming Ma, an assistant professor at Columbia University, says it’s not a question of if but when a recession will happen. People should prepare but not panic, she said. “Historically the economy has always been going up and down,” said Ma. “It’s something that just happens, it’s a bit like catching a cold.”

