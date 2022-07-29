ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Good News Friday: July 29, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
KWTX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

New Killeen ISD App connects teachers, students and parents

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new app will connect Killeen students and their families with teachers and staff at their school starting this fall. The Killeen ISD Mobile App is now available where users can find the latest news on the direct, see school calendars and get important alerts. To...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Copperas Cove, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Killeen, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
fox44news.com

Belton ISD returns to charging for meals

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District families are encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced School Meal Application for the 2022-2023 school year. The district is returning to charging for meals after benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture expired earlier this summer. This allowed all students to eat free for the last two school years.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Waco Facebook group ‘hides and seeks’ decorative rocks around the area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of Waco Texas Rocks Facebook group decorate, hide and find rocks throughout the area, creating a fun, free scavenger hunt for residents and tourists. The group has almost 15,000 members, including the artists who design rocks and hide them as well as people who find...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

WISD Back-to-School Family Fest is back

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco ISD annual Back to School Family Fest is returning. It will be held at Waco High and University High School. The district shared on social media that they are excited to welcome students and families back for the new school year. The...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waco Isd#Brooklyn Hopkins#Dean Highland#S C Lee Junior High#Nca#All American#Killeen Isd#Career Center Principal
KWTX

Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

July 2022 is going down in the history books

If you’ve been outdoors anytime in the past month you know it has been extremely hot. July 2022 will go down in the history books for Central Texas for many reasons. In this article, we’ll talk more about those reasons and learn more on just how hot this month has been.
WACO, TX
KCEN

City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained

BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Young artist paints windows at hospital that cared for her siblings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Talk about giving back in a beautiful way. A young artist in Bell County is sharing her talents with the hospital which cared for her younger siblings when they were ill. Meadow Lee, 13, of Belton, has been spending her summer at McLane Children’s Hospital in...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire

MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco

WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need

Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy