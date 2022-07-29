TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash ties up rush hour traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

www.ky3.com
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
KYTV
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
Man dead after Saturday morning Springfield shooting
UPDATE: One of the gunshot victims taken to the hospital after police responded to the second incident died Monday. His name was Jaiden Falls, an 18-year-old Springfield resident. A suspect has not yet been identified, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department. This is the 12th homicide in Springfield in 2022. Article […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work on Outer Road 44 and 13 in Greene County to start this week
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Starting Monday, MoDOT will be repaving Outer Road 44 and Outer Road 13 in several areas in Greene county. The areas span from Springfield to Strafford. Here is a list of locations and times from MoDOT:. Mondays – Fridays during daytime hours, 7...
kjluradio.com
Two tractors stolen from Lebanon area
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in tracking down two stolen tractors, both taken from the Lebanon area. One was stolen sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning. It’s a blue Ford with a brush hog and auger. That tractor was stolen from North Highway 5 on the city’s south side.
Deadly hit-and-run in Springfield Saturday night; police search for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit and run Saturday night. Officers were called to Madison Street and Holland Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. after reports that someone was hit by a car. There they found 57-year-old Edward Carnell laying in the road injured. He was taken to […]
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian struck by dump truck in April died by suicide, medical examiner says
The pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck on April 27 died by suicide, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Harrison Charlesworth, 33, of Springfield, intentionally walked in front of the dump truck, the release said. According to the initial investigation, a 1997 International 490...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with endangering a child
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive accused of endangering a child. Officers are asking the public for help in finding 40-year-old Rasheed Hakeem. He’s charged with the crime in Greene County. Detectives say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and the St. Louis area. Police...
ksgf.com
Shooting In West Springfield Now A Homicide
(KTTS News) — One man has now died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police heard gunfire coming from the area around the White Oak Gas Station near Scenic and Walnut. Three men with gunshot wounds were later found in a car near Chestnut and College. Jaiden...
The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”
No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Heat advisory issued for Greene Co., pools open longer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a few days of relief, Greene County and Springfield have returned to hot weather, leading the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory. The heat advisory is scheduled to last from today to Wednesday, Aug. 3. Most of the counties in Southwest Missouri were in a heat advisory as of […]
KYTV
Mercy Hospital in Springfield brings back "Last Supper" painting
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking hot & humid weather with heat advisories for the next few days. Plus, he'll time out rain chances by the end of the week.
Laclede Record
Two injured in wreck Tuesday
Two people from Lebanon were injured in a 4:51 p.m. wreck Tuesday on Ginger Road near Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zachary N. Bethel, 29, the driver of a westbound 2015 Dodge Challenger and Susan L. Dimmick, 64, the driver of an eastbound 2015 GMC Acadia were traveling too close to the center of the roadway, causing the vehicles to hit head on. Both were transported Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The Highway Patrol listed their injuries as moderate to serious. The drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. For more see Saturday's LCR.
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
ozarkradionews.com
PT Cruiser Crash Ends in DUI Charge
Mansfield MO. – A Mountain Grove man has been charged for a DUI following his crash at 6:35PM on Wednesday. Gerald Distad, 55 of Mountain Grove, was driving his 2006 PT Cruiser on US 60 East of Mansfield when he crashed. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrols report, Distad had went off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected into an embankment and a culvert.
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
KYTV
Driver killed in a crash near Theodosia, Mo.
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) -A head-on crash on U.S. 160 has killed a man from Theodosia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Corey Lawrence’s car crossed the center line and hit another car just after 6:00 Wednesday night. Lawrence, 33, was killed in the crash. A passenger in his car,...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
KYTV
Hickory County looking to impose a 911 sales tax, causes confusion with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hickory County voters will decide on a 3/4 cent sales tax on Tuesday. The Hickory County 911 Board President, Brian Bennett, said the funds from this sales tax will only go towards the building of a new 911 center. The 911 center is located in the...
