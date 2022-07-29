The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 7/29/22

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year, $71.55 million extension through 2025. Samuel reportedly requested a trade in April before the draft, but the 49ers remained committed to working out a new deal. The 2019 second-round pick led the 49ers across the board in receiving last season while adding 59 rushes for 365 yards and 8 touchdowns. Samuel could be even more productive this season in a 49ers' offense that is expected to improve with Trey Lance replacing Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback.

