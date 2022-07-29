The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 7/29/22

www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Related
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: What Can We Really Expect From Cooper Kupp in 2022?
For Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, there is nowhere to go but down. Kupp's 191-target, 145-catch, 1,947-yard, 16-touchdown season in 2021 led to 367.0 half-PPR points, 66.5 more points than any other receiver -- and 84.2 points more than the third-best receiver. There's virtually no way that Kupp...
numberfire.com
Deebo Samuel signs $71.55 million extension through 2025
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year, $71.55 million extension through 2025. Samuel reportedly requested a trade in April before the draft, but the 49ers remained committed to working out a new deal. The 2019 second-round pick led the 49ers across the board in receiving last season while adding 59 rushes for 365 yards and 8 touchdowns. Samuel could be even more productive this season in a 49ers' offense that is expected to improve with Trey Lance replacing Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart in Giants' lineup Monday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Bart for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Flores for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Kevin Plawecki starting at catcher for Red Sox Monday
The Boston Red Sox will start Kevin Plawecki at catcher in Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Plawecki will get the start at catcher Monday after the Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros just ahead of game time. He'll bat ninth. Plawecki has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Barnhart will catch for right-hander Garrett Hill on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Eric Haase moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Nolan Jones not in Tuesday lineup
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Nolan Jones is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Oscar Gonzalez will replace Jones in right field and hit seventh in his first game back from the injured list for an intercostal injury. The Guardians are expected to send Franmil Reyes down to Triple-A, so Jones could still see regular playing time moving forward.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Sam Hilliard batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Yonathan Daza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hilliard for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Tuesday 8/2/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges absent from Guardians' Tuesday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luke Maile will catch for Triston McKenzie and hit eighth. Hedges started the last two games. Maile has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for...
Comments / 0