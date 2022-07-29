ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways

By Kate Nemarich, Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage.

Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable.

Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding

“Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a neighbor. I came out [at] the road — pure water all the way … There were huge chunks of the road raised up in the road. Rocks big as basketballs in the road … It was horrible. Impassable.”

News Channel 11 asked Hubbard if he has ever seen floodwaters hit South Mountain Road as badly as Thursday’s natural disaster did.

“Forty-eight years — never,” Hubbard said. “Never. I’ve seen it get high in flood, but never tear this road up like this. This is horrible.”

15 dead in Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

The destruction began in the middle of the night Thursday.

“Our power was out at 3 a.m.,” he said. “I got up at 5:30 a.m., took a shower, and then this is what I saw.”

Due to the road’s condition, crews have not yet been able to restore Hubbard’s electricity. His home remains without power.

Hubbard has family live nearby and revealed that the floods caused a creek to rise into lawns 70 yards away. The Wise County resident noted that the creek seems to have even taken another direction following the floods.

“We’re in trouble. We all are. The whole area. I’ve got friends that live up in South Fork that lost the bridge to their home. They can’t get out of their yard, let alone get out on the road.”

Another road affected included Birchfield Road , which is still passable.

With damage assessment continuing, this is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and on WJHL.com.

WJHL

