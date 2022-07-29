Hearing for alleged puppy mill owner rescheduled

www.themorningsun.com
Barryton man says Union woman threatened to kill him
A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC
An argument among three men that started in a Mt. Pleasant bar over whether it was time to stop drinking escalated into an assault involving a piece of PVC pipe at the house all three lived in. The man who was assaulted also said the other two are in this country illegally.
Florida parolee tasered following chase through Lake Isabella neighborhood
A parolee transferred to Michigan from Florida was tasered following a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 80 mph through a Lake Isabella neighborhood. The man is also suspected of receiving items stolen from a Gilmore Township storage unit. A deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said he tasered...
Motorcyclist airlifted following Mission Street crash
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital by helicopter following a Sunday accident on Mt. Pleasant’s Mission Street. A driver pulled out of a parking lot to turn south on Mission Street near Broomfield on Sunday afternoon, said Autume Balcom, spokeswoman for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. In...
Neyer wins 92nd House race in rural-urban split
Longtime farmer and Isabella County planning commission member Jerry Neyer won the 92nd House Republican primary Tuesday in a race that split largely along rural-urban lines with his closest competitor, Mt. Pleasant counselor Erin Zimmer. With 100 percent of precincts reporting Neyer received 2,876 votes; Zimmer received 2,072 votes; Gene...
Jacob Munger shows off 6-month-old feeder at Gratiot County Fair for Youth
For nearly all of the 4-H kids at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth, nothing beats this week at the fair. “It’s like the best week of the summer,” said Jacob Munger, of Sumner Township, who’s presenting his feeder at the Alma fairgrounds. The 18-year-old son of...
A mayor known for her kindness
If there were anyone Ithaca’s Mayor Alice Schafer found she couldn’t get along with, nobody has the slightest hint who that might be. It’s fair enough to say that nearly all the residents of Ithaca -and beyond the city limits as well – are grieving along with her family following Schafer’s death on July 30.
Mt. Pleasant Youth Police Academy graduates 21st Class
Cadets from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s 21st Youth Police Academy recently celebrated their graduation with their law enforcement mentors, family and friends. For the past three weeks, these sixth through eighth grade cadets learned what it takes to become a law enforcement official. By completing a series of hands-on training sessions and classroom instruction, cadets.
MyMichigan Medical Center Alma breaks ground on new advanced surgical services construction
MyMichigan Medical Center Alma officially broke ground on the 51,200 square-foot surgical suite renovation and expansion project at a ceremony held at the Medical Center. MyMichigan Health leadership, board members, employees and community members joined in the celebration. “The expansion combines the newest, state-of-the-art surgical technology with increased comfort and...
Honors Program leader steps down, interim named
David Patton, Central Michigan University’s interim senior vice provost for academic affairs, announced that Nicole Sparling Barco will step down from her role as director of the CMU Honors Program. Sparling Barco was appointed to the position by former Provost Mary Schutten in July 2020 following the departure of...
