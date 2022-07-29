ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAm2D_0gxTvJIp00

July 29 (UPI) -- King Princess is back with new music.

The 23-year-old singer released the album Hold on Baby and a music video for the song "Let Us Die" on Friday.

King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, dedicated the "Let Us Die" video to late musician Taylor Hawkins, who is featured on drums. Hawkins, a drummer for the Foo Fighters, died at age 50 in March.

The video shows King Princess undergo surgery for a broken heart.

Hold on Baby also features the tracks "I Hate Myself, I Want to Party," "Cursed," "Winter is Hopeful," "Little Bother" with Fousheé, "For My Friends," "Crowbar," "Hold on Baby Interlude," "Too Bad," "Change the Locks," "Dotted Lines" and "Sex Shop."

King Princess said Wednesday on Instagram that she put her "whole body and soul" into the new album.

Hold on Baby is King Princess' follow up to her debut album, Cheap Queen, released in October 2019. She is known for the singles "1950," "Hit the Back" and "Only Time Makes It Human."

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

