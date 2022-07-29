North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit how to watch, live stream: July 29, 2022 NWSL picks, predictions

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. While Abrams figures prominently into Washington's long-term plans, he will break into his new organization in the minors. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .314/.364/.507 with seven home runs and 10 steals in 30 games at Triple-A while with San Diego, so he has a chance to hit the ground running with Rochester. If he impresses, he could be up with the big club in the coming weeks.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO