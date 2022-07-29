EMS returns to Jasper County

fox4beaumont.com
BFD: Welding on A/C unit sparked fire that destroyed Central City Baptist Church
BEAUMONT — Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are providing new information to KFDM/Fox 4 about the cause of a fire that destroyed a Baptist church. The fire gutted Central City Baptist Church on Franklin at Avenue E last Monday night, July 25. No one was hurt. Captain Terence...
91 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beaumont area, no new deaths
BEAUMONT AREA — The Beaumont Public Health Department is reporting 91 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area, including cases confirmed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. No new deaths are reported. In Jefferson County, 37 people are hospitalized with COVID, including 22 who aren't vaccinated.
Fox4 visits the Shangri La Botanical Garden
Orange, Texas — Fox4 went to the Shangri La Botanical Gardens to find out about their summer programs and other events coming up. Find out more by visiting their website and staying tuned to Fox4.
