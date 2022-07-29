Montgomery County planning director to retire Jan. 1

bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase daycare center for 147 kids wins county approval
The Montgomery County Planning Board last week approved a plan to convert office space on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase into a child care facility. Bright Horizons Children’s Centers LLC plans to convert about 12,400 square feet of existing office and retail space at 5425 Wisconsin Ave. into a daycare center for up to 147 children and 30 staff members, according to plans submitted to the county Planning Board.
Elrich retakes lead by 120 votes over Blair in Montgomery County executive race
This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 2, 2022, to include more information about the counting of mail-in and provisional ballots. Incumbent Marc Elrich regained the lead over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive after the eighth day of canvassing, according to results released Monday night by the State Board of Elections.
Suspended assistant chief no longer works for department, county police say
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 2 to reflect that an attempt to contact Carmen Facciolo was not successful. Carmen Facciolo, an assistant police chief who was suspended in June, no longer works for the Montgomery County Department of Police, a spokesman confirmed Monday night.
Lawsuit challenging MCPS magnet admissions dismissed
This story was updated at 4 p.m. Aug. 1, 2022, to include a comment from MCPS. After nearly two years of legal battles, a federal lawsuit challenging Montgomery County Public Schools’ admissions procedures for magnet programs was dismissed on Friday. In September 2020, the Association for Education Fairness —...
Why U.S. Rep. David Trone has spent $1 million on a Colorado license ballot initiative
Why U.S. Rep. David Trone has spent $1 million on a Colorado license ballot initiative. A Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores.
Teenage party at vacant house in downtown Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors. Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. [Fox5]. Rockville...
Why a longtime Bethesda restaurateur is feeding people for free
Mark Bucher surveyed the ingredients arrayed on a kitchen counter at Medium Rare, his Bethesda steakhouse: packages of ground beef, jars of dill pickles and Duke’s Mayonnaise, a squeeze bottle of Capital City Mambo Sauce, glass bowls of salt and spices, and bags of burger rolls. Then Bucher—who has...
Malia’s Kitchen, District Falafel coming to Westfield Montgomery this fall
Two new locally owned restaurants are expected to open this fall at the Westfield Montgomery shopping center in Bethesda, according to shopping center officials. The food truck Malia’s Kitchen will open its first brick-and-mortar location in the mall’s dining terrace, according to a Monday night press release. The truck has served soul food and seafood in the region for the past three years.
Flex All Day is your new comfort zone
When you walk into Flex All Day, a new store at Bethesda’s Wildwood Shopping Center, you are quickly immersed in a sensory wonderland. A neon pink Flex All Day sign hangs on one wall, the sweet scent of a candle fills the air, and a spectrum of colors and patterns pops from cozy sweats, workout gear, bags, shoes and even a disco ball. You’ll find pink gumballs and pink Hershey’s Kisses for the taking, pink smiley-face slippers, uplifting lotions and an equally happy soundtrack.
