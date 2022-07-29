Montgomery County planning director to retire Jan. 1

Two new locally owned restaurants are expected to open this fall at the Westfield Montgomery shopping center in Bethesda, according to shopping center officials. The food truck Malia’s Kitchen will open its first brick-and-mortar location in the mall’s dining terrace, according to a Monday night press release. The truck has served soul food and seafood in the region for the past three years.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO