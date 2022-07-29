ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Route 90 Sales Are This Weekend

wxhc.com
 4 days ago
www.wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxhc.com

Main Street in Homer to Close Tomorrow

Tomorrow, August 2 Main Street in the Village of Homer will close from Clinton to Cayuga from 4pm to 9pm. The closure is for the village event of National Night Out. The Village asks those to plan alternate routes as there will be no thru traffic. The Town of Homer Court will remain open and accessible via Clinton of North Main Street.
HOMER, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
CICERO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville

TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon. As its logo of a puppy suggests, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen

An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montezuma, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Cayuga County, NY
City
Homer, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Photos: Empire Farm Days returns to Palladino Farms in Pompey

Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers. There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
POMPEY, NY
localsyr.com

Centro provides $1 service to the Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Public health concerts resume on South Salina Street

Public health challenges always hit urban neighborhoods the fastest and the hardest, especially in today’s fast-changing environment. Syracuse Community Health and CNY Jazz continue to respond by turning their attention to the old South Side. This Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. the double bill of local urban music...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Syracuse.com

Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles

Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins

Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Common Council Meeting Tonight

The Cortland Common Council will meet tonight at 6pm at City Hall located at 25 Court Street in the City of Cortland to discuss a wide range of topics on their agenda. Included will be a public hearing on two proposed laws, Law No. 6 and Law No. 7. Law No. 6 will increase the term of Councilpersons from a two year term to a four year term and Law No. 7 will increase the term of Mayor from a two year term to a four year term as well.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Furniture
syracuse.com

Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes

Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say

New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York

Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy