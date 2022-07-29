8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Beyoncé, Florist, and More

pitchfork.com
Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré Announce New Album Ali, Share New Song: Listen
Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré have announced a new collaborative album. Ali is in honor of Vieux’s late father Ali Farka Touré; the artists recreate and pay homage to his work across the new album. It’s out September 23 via Dead Oceans. Hear the first taste from the new album, “Savanne,” below.
Charli XCX Shares New Song “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)”: Listen
Charli XCX has released the new song “Hot Girl.” She made the song with the 1975’s George Daniel for A24’s upcoming murder mystery film Bodies Bodies Bodies. Listen to the track below. “Hot Girl” is the result of the Bodies Bodies Bodies team inviting Charli XCX...
Florist
In 2019, discussing the correlation between the wordless ambient music she releases under her own name and the folk-influenced songs she writes for her band Florist, Emily Sprague confronted the limitations of being a lyricist. “I’m interested in words being more—like a sentence saying a hundred emotions, and being five words long,” the 28-year-old artist explained. With Florist, she has put this idea to the test. Her words are simple and pared down and always open for interpretation. Take, for example, the winding desert road of a title track to 2017’s If Blue Could Be Happiness, where she repeats those five words during a long, slow coda that encourages you to sort through your own associations with each one.
Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album. The Loneliest Time arrives October 21 (via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope). Check out the cover art below. Collaborators on the new LP include Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced and co-wrote lead single “Western Wind”), Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.
Brian Eno Announces First Solo Album in 5 Years, Shares New Song: Listen
Brian Eno has announced a his first solo studio album in five years: ForeverAndEverNoMore is out October 14 (via Verve/UMC). It’s a 10-song album and the first since 2005’s Another Day on Earth on which most of the songs feature his vocals. Other guests on the LP include Jon Hopkins, Leo Abrahams, and Roger Eno. Check out the video for the new song “There Were Bells” below.
Kelis Says She Wasn’t Told Beyoncé Used Her Music on Renaissance
Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, includes a song that appears to sample Kelis. While the full credits for the track, “Energy,” have not yet been revealed, credited composers include Pharrell Williams and Chad (presumably Williams’ Neptunes bandmate Chad Hugo). Kelis has now said that she was not made aware that her music was going to be sampled on Renaissance. Update: Upon the release of Renaissance, the full credits revealed that it was not a sample after all, but an interpolation of “Milkshake.”
John Cale Shares Video for New Song “Night Crawling”: Watch
John Cale has shared the video for a new song called “Night Crawling.” It’s a track written in reference to his time in 1970s New York City with David Bowie. Cale plays the majority of the instruments, with additional drums by Deantoni Parks and backing vocals from Dustin Boyer. Watch the animated video from Mickey Miles below.
5 Takeaways From Beyoncé’s New Album, RENAISSANCE
Beyoncé is one of the only living musicians who can stop the world with new music. She was a superstar even before she went solo from Destiny’s Child, and over the past two decades her influence in pop culture—from film to fashion to philanthropy—has grown right alongside her artistry. The music industry’s album release strategies were reworked after her decision to surprise-drop her self-titled visual album in 2013. Beyoncé and its videos—along with Lemonade, an explosive document of resilience in the face of infidelity and nationwide racial injustice in 2016—marked a creative high point in the icon’s career to date. Though she has kept busy with rap collaborations, her live album Homecoming, and the Afrobeats-laden Lion King soundtrack, Bey hasn’t dropped a solo album of new work in the past six years.
Listen to the New Young Dolph Song “Hall of Fame”
A new Young Dolph song has been released. The single, “Hall of Fame,” arrives on what would have been the Memphis rapper’s 37th birthday. Hear the track, produced by Bandplay, below. Young Dolph was shot and killed in November 2021 at the age of 36. A street...
Lil Durk Injured in Stage Pyrotechnic Incident at Lollapalooza 2022
During his performance at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park yesterday (July 30), Lil Durk was injured when it appeared that stage pyrotechnics exploded right in front of him. Durk shared a photo of himself on Instagram showing that his eye was bandaged. Right after Durk walks into the explosion, he abruptly stops rapping and uses his shirt to try to wipe his eyes. “Whoa,” his DJ can be heard saying. “You alright bro?”
Beyoncé, Alex G, Plains, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Gorillaz and Thundercat Share New “Cracker Island” Video: Watch
Gorillaz have released the video for their song “Cracker Island,” featuring Thundercat. The video was directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Fx Goby. The clip follows animated bandmates Russel Hobbs, Murdoc Niccals, 2-D, and Noodle into a hospital and in a conflict with the police. Take a look below.
Meet 10 Contemporary Artists Who Are Rethinking Harp Music
The harp may be one of the oldest instruments in the world, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, but modern artists have been working to break the instrument free from its stuffy connotations for years. Over the past few decades, the majestic relic’s plinks have turned up in everything from R&B chart-toppers to UK garage classics to Four Tet tunes.
Big Freedia Discusses Working With Beyoncé in New CBS Morning Interview: Watch
Big Freedia appeared on CBS Mornings today (July 29) to speak about her appearance on Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” which samples Freedia’s 2014 song “Explode” and appears on Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance. Freedia spoke about going to Los Angeles to hear the song in the studio (where she met Beyoncé in person), how the sample came to be, the influence of bounce music, and more. Check out the full interview below.
Take It Like a Man
A songwriter with killer opening lines has her shit together: “I’m well aware of what the night’s made of/And I’m comin’ for you like a hawk for the dove.” Evocative, well-stressed, and horny, “Hawk for the Dove” is the kind of song Amanda Shires writes all the time, whether for herself or for her country supergroup the Highwomen. The scruffier, rangy approach of her seventh album Take It Like a Man complements the Texan’s flexible burr, plus the fiddle she has lavished on everyone from husband Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit to the late John Prine’s final recordings. Needy but not apt to grovel, willing to misbehave so long as they keep their cool, Shires’ characters exemplify the healthy tensions in country music.
Tinashe Has It All Under Control
It’s 11:30 p.m. on a recent Friday, and hundreds of fans are weaving across a parking lot outside the Brooklyn Mirage, rocking crochet tops, satin mini dresses, harnesses, chaps, and merchandise marked with a distinctive “333” logo. To get into the venue faster, some hop over the barricades separating the VIP section from general entry. A trio of young people in skin-tight mesh and neon vests hug at the ticket booth, one telling the other: “I’m glad I came. It’s been hard, but I’m ready to let loose.”
Sun’s Signature
In the quarter century since the Cocteau Twins broke up, Elizabeth Fraser’s career has resembled that of an athlete whose natural talent throws off their decision-making. Fraser’s voice, a heavenly glissando swoop that could charm a butterfly from its chrysalis, is so exquisite that her irregular guest appearances (notably on Massive Attack’s “Teardrop”) and one-off songs have rarely disappointed. But her solo work has lacked focus, with no definitive statement to lift her out of the Cocteau Twins’ lengthy shadow. Sun’s Signature, an eponymous five-track EP from Fraser’s duo with percussionist and romantic partner Damon Reece, is her most substantial undertaking since the Cocteau Twins. It proves worth the wait: a display of rarefied skill scaled to surprisingly human proportions.
OFF! Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “War Above Los Angeles”: Watch
OFF! are back this year with their first new album in eight years. Free LSD is out September 30 via Fat Possum. Once again, they’ve got a new album cover from Raymond Pettibon. The follow-up to 2014’s Wasted Years is led by the new single “War Above Los Angeles,” which arrives today with a new music video starring the Jesus Lizard’s David Yow, Don Nguyn, Chloe Dykstra, James Duval, and Dead Kennedys’ D.H. Peligro. Watch it below.
Rina Sawayama Announces U.S. Tour, Shares New Song “Hold the Girl”: Listen
Rina Sawayama has released a new song called “Hold the Girl.” The title track from her upcoming album, the single premiered on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show Future Sounds, and the vocalist sat down with Amfo to discuss the song. “‘Hold the Girl’ was the first...
Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson have formed a new band and announced their debut album. Together, Crutchfield and Williamson are Plains, and they’re releasing I Walked With You a Ways on October 14 via Anti-. The duo’s new LP is led by the single “Problem With It,” which comes with a music video directed and produced by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite. Find it below.
