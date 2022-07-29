ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductee Class

By Julia Couch
belmont.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.belmont.edu

wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship

Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
belmont.edu

Doug Howard, Dean of Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, Announces Retirement

Doug Howard, a longtime music industry executive, recently announced his retirement as dean of Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, effective Aug. 31. Howard, who has held the role of dean since January 2015, is a proud Belmont alumnus and a shining example of the entertainment industry success the Curb College fosters.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff

Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways

After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
Garden & Gun

A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee

Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame 2022 Ceremony

Sat. (Aug. 6, 2022) 5PM cocktails/6PM door open/6:30PM dinner Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame induction service at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center (1200 Conference Center Blvd.). This event documents, preserves, and honors the people and radio stations shaping the art and science of radio broadcasting throughout the state of Tennessee. And congratulations to WPHC in Waverly, the Legendary Station of the Year. This broadcaster kept its community informed during times of tragedy.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties

Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
103GBF

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Woolworth Theatre Announces Opening Dates

The newly built and revitalized Woolworth Theatre will officially open its doors on September 23rd, 2022, bringing downtown Nashville both a performance venue and cocktail lounge. The theatre, formerly Woolworth on Fifth, will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, which will feature two-time...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for August 2, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nebula is a very happy girl! She always has a big smile on her face, and it rubs off on the people who spend time with her, too! Nebula is great with other dogs, and would do well in a home with other dogs. Nebula is about two years old and weighs about 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN

