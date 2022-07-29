Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductee Class

news.belmont.edu
Related
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
belmont.edu
Doug Howard, Dean of Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, Announces Retirement
Doug Howard, a longtime music industry executive, recently announced his retirement as dean of Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, effective Aug. 31. Howard, who has held the role of dean since January 2015, is a proud Belmont alumnus and a shining example of the entertainment industry success the Curb College fosters.
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
WSMV
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff
Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
williamsonhomepage.com
Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways
After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
Garden & Gun
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame 2022 Ceremony
Sat. (Aug. 6, 2022) 5PM cocktails/6PM door open/6:30PM dinner Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame induction service at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center (1200 Conference Center Blvd.). This event documents, preserves, and honors the people and radio stations shaping the art and science of radio broadcasting throughout the state of Tennessee. And congratulations to WPHC in Waverly, the Legendary Station of the Year. This broadcaster kept its community informed during times of tragedy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpln.org
Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties
Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
wpln.org
Vanderbilt reports a rare cluster of viral infections, likely linked to COVID precautions
Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital has seen an unexplained cluster of viral infections in infants under three months old in what is likely one more example of COVID precautions changing how another virus spreads. The parechovirus affects the central nervous system and has been around for a while, but it’s uncommon....
wpln.org
As students return to classrooms, it’s Tennessee elementary schools that have added the most school resource officers
It’s back to school for students across Tennessee, and safety is top of mind after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. That has reopened the discussion about school safety, and resource officers. The number of officers in Tennessee’s schools has grown steadily over the last few...
Former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at 96
Metro Nashville Police Department mourns the loss of the former Chief of Police, Joe D. Casey. Chief Casey passed away Sunday morning at the age of 96.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the United States
Music City is being rated as one of the least eco-friendly areas in the United States, with a new study placing Nashville in the number one spot out of 50 cities.
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in Tennessee.
Are people from big cities still moving to East Tennessee in droves?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With another interest rate hike and more expected this year we wanted to know how this is affecting the local housing market. East Tennessee has been very attractive to out-of-state buyers for some time. "Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge was named number five in the world vacation destination...
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols could be adding a dynamic playmaker for the 2022 season
Tennessee Vols fans are well aware that the defensive side of the ball could use more depth, but there’s a position on the offensive side of the ball that could also use some more depth. Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh met with the media on Sunday ahead of Tennessee’s...
themoorecountynews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nashville Parent
Woolworth Theatre Announces Opening Dates
The newly built and revitalized Woolworth Theatre will officially open its doors on September 23rd, 2022, bringing downtown Nashville both a performance venue and cocktail lounge. The theatre, formerly Woolworth on Fifth, will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, which will feature two-time...
WKRN
Pets of the Week for August 2, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nebula is a very happy girl! She always has a big smile on her face, and it rubs off on the people who spend time with her, too! Nebula is great with other dogs, and would do well in a home with other dogs. Nebula is about two years old and weighs about 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
Comments / 0