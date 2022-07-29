Beacon, NY Police Sergeant Saves Small Dog From Attack

In 1978, PBS aired an hour-long documentary on Hyde Park, NY. At the time, it boasted a population of 18,000 people (it has since almost doubled) and was in the middle of a commercial boom after the Vietnam War. The good news for those of us not parked in front of a TV in the 70s is that the footage was recently uploaded to YouTube. Take a look at what Hyde Park looked like in the 1970s compared to today.

HYDE PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO