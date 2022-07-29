"Sometimes The Player Wants Something" - Pep Guardiola Reflects On Man City's Sales Of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus And Oleksandr Zinchenko

www.sportbible.com
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Man United Fans Tear Into Dean Henderson After He Gives Explosive Interview About False Promises
Dean Henderson's explosive outburst against Manchester United has NOT gone down well with their fans. Henderson has slammed Man United for their 'criminal' treatment of him last season, claiming he had been told that he would be the No.1. The 25-year-old was left 'fuming' with the false promises as he...
Rangers Fans Absolutely Fume At Controversial VAR Penalty Call In Shock 2-0 Defeat To USG
Rangers fans were left fuming after a controversial VAR call went against them in their shock 2-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise. The Belgian club head to Glasgow next week with a two-goal advantage following Tuesday's big home win as they look to secure Champions League football. But they had a...
Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict On Erling Haaland Performance In Liverpool Defeat
Pep Guardiola praised Erling Haaland's showings in Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. The Premier League champions were handed their second Community Shield loss in 12 months as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez led Jurgen Klopp's side to glory.
Fans Think Wesley Fofana Is On His Way To Chelsea After Leicester Defender Drops Huge Hint On Twitter
Chelsea supporters think Wesley Fofana has dropped a huge hint that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the Leicester City star, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.
West Ham have bid of up to £33.5m accepted for Lille’s Amadou Onana
West Ham have had a bid worth up €40m (£33.5m) accepted for the Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. David Moyes has been looking to add more depth behind Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in central midfield after Mark Noble retired and Alex Kral returned to Spartak Moscow at the end of an unsuccessful loan.
Gabriel Jesus Is Now The Most Picked Player In Fantasy Premier League History
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been selected by 72.5 per cent of Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of the new season. Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City in a £45 million deal last month and he will be their focal point in attack. The Brazil international has scored...
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Chelsea Consider Offering Ruben Loftus-Cheek In Wesley Fofana Deal As Leicester City Wary Of Panic Buys
Chelsea have discussed the possibility of using Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a deal for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana but the midfielder wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Loftus-Cheek broke into Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad last season, making 40 appearances across a variety of positions. The Englishman...
Incredible Footage Shows Mikel Arteta Getting Entire Arsenal Squad To Rub Palms Before Game
Mikel Arteta called for his Arsenal squad to rub their palms together in an attempt to get "everyone with the same energy". Arsenal's 2021/22 campaign has been captured by the cameras for the latest Amazon 'All or Nothing' documentary, with unprecedented access. The premiere was on Tuesday night in London...
Jamie Carragher Thinks One Player Cost Arsenal A Place In The Champions League
Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal 'probably' would have qualified for this season's Champions League if not for Nuno Tavares. The Gunners were on course for a first top four finish since 2016 heading into the final weeks of last season. Mikel Arteta's men lost three on the bounce in April however...
