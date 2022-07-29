ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"Sometimes The Player Wants Something" - Pep Guardiola Reflects On Man City's Sales Of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus And Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Harry Siddall
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy