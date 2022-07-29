ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you recognize this person who police say was involved in Wilson Borough armed robbery?

By Tony Rhodin
 4 days ago
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found shot inside vehicle in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. — Violence continued to take its toll in Reading early Monday morning. Less than 24 hours after separate shootings claimed the lives of two men, another man was found shot inside a vehicle. RPD officers said they made the discovery after responding at approximately 12:35 a.m. Monday...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches

A Northampton man is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attempting to shoot her. The Bethlehem Police Department says officers got a call around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Main Street.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

PD: Two connected to multiple thefts found with meth

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft. As stated […]
HAZLETON, PA
phl17.com

Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton

The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Woman carjacked, police seek suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

JT police issue warrant for man who didn’t finish construction

Jim Thorpe Police Department are searching for a Lehighton man accused of receiving advance payment for a construction project, but failing to finish the work. Sgt. Mike Bokeko said a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Travis Jeffrey Stroup, described as being a 53-year-old white man with brown eyes, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.
LEHIGHTON, PA
CBS Philly

Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
WBRE

Man arrested, $30K worth of meth seized from Uber

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found taking an Uber while possessing a box full of methamphetamine. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Omar Rojas-Cepeda, 27, was seen by investigators on July 29 around 1:30 p.m. entering an Uber with a Nike shoebox. Rojas-Cepeda was known by authorities […]
HAZLETON, PA
