Do you recognize this person who police say was involved in Wilson Borough armed robbery?

Salisbury Township woman charged in shooting death of housemate
A 40-year-old Salisbury Township woman is charged with killing a woman with whom she lived in a house in the 700 block of East Federal Street, authorities say. Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37, was pronounced dead Monday morning from a gunshot wound to the body and her death was ruled a homicide, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said late Tuesday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating after an elderly woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The woman was hit by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on the parking lot on 2977 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, behind the Wawa on Glenside Drive, according to township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found shot inside vehicle in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. — Violence continued to take its toll in Reading early Monday morning. Less than 24 hours after separate shootings claimed the lives of two men, another man was found shot inside a vehicle. RPD officers said they made the discovery after responding at approximately 12:35 a.m. Monday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches
A Northampton man is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attempting to shoot her. The Bethlehem Police Department says officers got a call around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Main Street.
PD: Two connected to multiple thefts found with meth
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft. As stated […]
Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses
Police are looking for witnesses to a double fatal wreck Sunday in Lehigh County that claimed a motorcycle driver and a passenger in an SUV. Police were called at 6:54 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads in Whitehall Township. Jose Estrada-Estrada, 42, of...
phl17.com
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton
The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
Federal grand jury to investigate Pa. State Police shooting of Monroe County teen
The police killing of a Monroe County teenager is under renewed scrutiny. A federal grand jury is now investigating the death of Christian Hall, the 19-year-old Chinese-American who was shot by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30, 2020. The information was posted on Facebook and Instagram by the Hall family Monday.
Northampton County pulls in nearly twice as much in drug forfeiture program, DA says
Northampton County pulled in nearly twice as much in the past year in its drug forfeiture program than it did in the previous fiscal year, District Attorney Terry Houck said Tuesday morning in a news release. Crediting the “dedicated work of our local police departments”, Houck said the program that...
Woman carjacked, police seek suspects
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
Times News
JT police issue warrant for man who didn’t finish construction
Jim Thorpe Police Department are searching for a Lehighton man accused of receiving advance payment for a construction project, but failing to finish the work. Sgt. Mike Bokeko said a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Travis Jeffrey Stroup, described as being a 53-year-old white man with brown eyes, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought
Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.
3 Separate Crashes Cause Serious Delays On Route 78 In Lehigh Valley, State Police Say
Three separate crashes were causing serious delays on Route 78 in the Lehigh Valley, state police said. While the specific locations of the crashes were not immediately clear, they all occurred in Northampton County on the morning of Monday, August 1, PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said. Delays were expected as...
Man arrested, $30K worth of meth seized from Uber
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found taking an Uber while possessing a box full of methamphetamine. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Omar Rojas-Cepeda, 27, was seen by investigators on July 29 around 1:30 p.m. entering an Uber with a Nike shoebox. Rojas-Cepeda was known by authorities […]
2 die in Lehigh County wreck, coroner says
UPDATE: Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses. Two people died after a crash Sunday evening in Whitehall Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene in a wreck that was reported at 6:54...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought after woman, man shot in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured. Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Newark Police Ask Public to Help Identify Tuesday Shooting Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – One man was shot in a shooting Tuesday night and now police...
LehighValleyLive.com
