Why won’t Pa. subsidize hearing aids? It’s a critical issue for many residents. | Letter

Pa.’s proposed amendment on abortion misreported. Here’s what it would actually do. | Opinion
Over the past few weeks, my Senate colleagues have had to continually correct false and misleading statements regarding the recently passed Senate Bill 106. Sadly, the misrepresentations have continued, and it has become increasingly necessary for me as a sponsor of one of the bill’s amendments to join them in their efforts.
Court upholds no-excuse, mail-in voting in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania’s hotly-debated no-excuse, mail-in balloting system is a go for the indefinite future. The state Supreme Court, in a ruling issued Tuesday, rejected a challenge from a group of Republican office-holders who had argued that the provision, passed in 2019, could not lawfully take effect without a separate amendment to the state’s Constitution.
P’burg tubing company drifting into dangerous waters in dispute with N.J. | Turkeys & Trophies
We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.
Pa. Liquor Control Board officials got dibs on high-end bourbon lottery leftovers
Thousands of Pennsylvanians try their luck at entering the occasional state Liquor Control Board’s limited-release lotteries with hopes of getting the chance to buy a bottle of high-end limited quantity wine or spirits. In 2019 and 2020, though, for Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board member Michael Negra and four of...
Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers killed in 1777 found in N.J. field
In a remarkable find that adds a new chapter to New Jersey’s distinguished Revolutionary War history, the 245-year-old remains of a group of soldiers have been found in a field in Gloucester County near the site of a key battle in the nation’s fight for independence. An archeological...
Kansas voters protect abortion rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter...
Lehigh Valley weather: Beware of dangerously steamy Thursday. When will break come?
Thursday is the day to worry about, but it will seriously feel like summer for the next several days in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. After a cooler start to the summer and a dearth of 90-degree days, the thermometer is going to rise up to 90 or so into early next week — with the exception being Thursday, when truly dangerous heat arrives for a brief visit.
Pa. news roundup: 4 killed in trailer crash, trooper shot, findings withheld in police killing
Following is a roundup of news from across Pennsylvania in recent days. 3 kids, woman killed when tractor, flatbed trailer overturn. A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Games bring Lower Saucon cops, community closer on National Night Out (PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was for neighbors and police officers to have fun and get to know one another. The Lower Saucon Township Police Department invited its community to enjoy National Night Out on the town hall’s baseball field at, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike in Bethlehem. This national annual event is...
Armed man broadcast confession to Bethlehem shooting on Facebook Live, police say
A Lehigh Valley man’s seemingly mistaken Facebook Live broadcast recorded him holding a gun as he confessed to shooting at a former girlfriend, and the recording was still visible hours after his arrest. Joseph Shankweiler Jr., 39, of Northampton, is facing two criminal cases from events on Sunday: attempted...
Possible link to ‘TikTok challenge’ probed in car theft incident that injured Wilson officer
A Wilson Borough police officer was treated at an area hospital for a hand injury and released after he was struck while investigating a series of thefts or attempted thefts of vehicles, borough police Chief Christian Meehan reports. Police probing the early morning series of incidents Tuesday say two vehicles...
Lehigh Valley weather: Get ready to flirt with 100 degrees again
This week could see the hottest day of the year so far as the Lehigh Valley again flirts with 100 degrees. Highs will warm toward 90 on Wednesday and shoot even higher on Thursday, when Allentown is expected to reach 98 degrees and Easton 99, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of Tuesday. It will feel even hotter.
Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses
Police are looking for witnesses to a double fatal wreck Sunday in Lehigh County that claimed a motorcycle driver and a passenger in an SUV. Police were called at 6:54 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads in Whitehall Township. Jose Estrada-Estrada, 42, of...
2 die in Lehigh County wreck, coroner says
UPDATE: Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses. Two people died after a crash Sunday evening in Whitehall Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene in a wreck that was reported at 6:54...
