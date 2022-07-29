ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalls set to open store in Newport Towne Center

NEWPORT—Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with over 1,100 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, will open at Newport Towne Center on August 4.

Marshalls shoppers in Newport will find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.

“Our newest store in Newport will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find unbelievable values every time they shop.”

Join Marshalls on August 4 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. to be part of the grand opening excitement and find the amazing selection in all their departments for the whole family.

WYSH AM 1380

Habitat application period opens July 31

Clinch River Habitat for Humanity’s open enrollment period for Anderson County begins Sunday, July 31. To apply for a Habitat home, officials say that you need to go to the chapter’s website at www.clinchriverhfh.org and click on the open enrollment button. Once there, click on the video presentation,...
