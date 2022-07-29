Manchester City 'Offer Bernardo Silva To Barcelona In £67m Deal To Fund Bid For Brazilian Star'

www.sportbible.com
Related
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Gabriel Jesus Is Now The Most Picked Player In Fantasy Premier League History
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been selected by 72.5 per cent of Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of the new season. Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City in a £45 million deal last month and he will be their focal point in attack. The Brazil international has scored...
Incredible Footage Shows Mikel Arteta Getting Entire Arsenal Squad To Rub Palms Before Game
Mikel Arteta called for his Arsenal squad to rub their palms together in an attempt to get "everyone with the same energy". Arsenal's 2021/22 campaign has been captured by the cameras for the latest Amazon 'All or Nothing' documentary, with unprecedented access. The premiere was on Tuesday night in London...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rangers Fans Absolutely Fume At Controversial VAR Penalty Call In Shock 2-0 Defeat To USG
Rangers fans were left fuming after a controversial VAR call went against them in their shock 2-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise. The Belgian club head to Glasgow next week with a two-goal advantage following Tuesday's big home win as they look to secure Champions League football. But they had a...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Man United Fans Tear Into Dean Henderson After He Gives Explosive Interview About False Promises
Dean Henderson's explosive outburst against Manchester United has NOT gone down well with their fans. Henderson has slammed Man United for their 'criminal' treatment of him last season, claiming he had been told that he would be the No.1. The 25-year-old was left 'fuming' with the false promises as he...
Rio Ferdinand States Exactly Why Manchester United Need Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is certain why Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club and gives reasons why the club needs the player more than ever. Ronaldo has been subject to intense transfer speculation throughout the ongoing summer window, with multiple reports suggesting that the Portuguese maestro is looking to move away from Old Trafford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serie A Side AC Monza Close To Signing Arsenal Defender
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is reportedly close to signing for AC Monza, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Di Marzio reports that the parties want to close the deal in the next 48 hours. Fenerbahce had been linked, with rumours of a reunion between Mari and former Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus.
Gabriel Slonina Completes Chelsea Move In £12 Million Transfer From Chicago Fire
Gabriel Slonina has completed his move to Chelsea, joining the club from Chicago Fire, where he will spend the remainder of the MLS season on loan. The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since Petr Cech recommended him during his time at the club, before the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium's takeover.
Dean Henderson Says The Way He Was Treated At Manchester United Was ‘Criminal’
Going into the 2021/22 season at Old Trafford, it looked like Dean Henderson would be taking up the gloves at Old Trafford. Yet one year later he has again been loaned out by Manchester United, this time going to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. In the 2020/21 season, Henderson coming into the...
Chelsea And AS Monaco Agree Malang Sarr Loan With €12 Million Option To Buy
Chelsea and AS Monaco have reached an agreement for Malang Sarr’s loan move to the Ligue 1 side, according to reports in France. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after seeing game time limited last season. Despite being trusted by Thomas Tuchel as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester United Linked With Surprise Move For Former Spurs Midfielder In A Unique Role
There’s no chance you’d expect reading this headline in 2022, but, it’s true! Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for former Tottenham star Tom Huddlestone. As reported by the Telegraph, the Red Devils want to sign the 35-year-old in a coach/player capacity for their...
Chelsea Consider Offering Ruben Loftus-Cheek In Wesley Fofana Deal As Leicester City Wary Of Panic Buys
Chelsea have discussed the possibility of using Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a deal for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana but the midfielder wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Loftus-Cheek broke into Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad last season, making 40 appearances across a variety of positions. The Englishman...
Chelsea Agree £20 Million Fee With Aston Villa For Permanent Transfer Of Carney Chukwuemeka
Chelsea have agreed a fee with Aston Villa for Carney Chukwuemeka, the clubs have confirmed. The 18-year-old is one of the brightest sparks in world football, having previously been linked with the likes of Barcelona as he entered the final year of his contract at Villa Park. The Blues have...
Manchester City Midfielder Undergoes Medical With Club Ahead Of Transfer
James McAtee went through a medical on Tuesday ahead of his season-long loan to Sheffield United from Manchester City, according to a new report. The upcoming season provides several of Manchester City’s most acclaimed youngsters a chance to justify the hype that has surrounded them for years. Cole Palmer...
Arsene Wenger Tried To Pull Off Triple Signing That Would Have Transformed Arsenal
Arsene Wenger once tried to pull off a stunning triple signing for Arsenal in 2003. According to the legendary manager himself, he was looking to sign Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi at the same time as when he snapped up Cesc Fabregas from Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona. Wenger revealed that the club contacted the Camp Nou club to enquire whether the pair was available.
"Silky" - "Proper" - Declan Rice Reveals Which Liverpool Player Is Amongst The Best He's Played Against
West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has named one Liverpool star Thiago amongst the most difficult players he’s had to face during his career so far. Speaking to Tubes and Ange’s Youtube Channel, when asked about the best he's played against, Rice stated:. “There’s so many. I played...
Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire The Most Abused Players In The Premier League, New Study Finds
Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire received the most Twitter abuse of all players in the Premier League last season, a new study has found. Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute, the UK's national institute for data science and artificial intelligence, teamed up to analyse 2.3 million tweets published in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
SPORTbible
84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0