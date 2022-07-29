Easthampton receives funding to improve pedestrian safety

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has awarded $5.54 million in Complete Streets funding awards.

Easthampton will receive $286,000 to improve crossing connections along Holyoke Street. Intersections will be upgraded to include ADA compliant curb ramps, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, and high visibility pavement markings.

Sidewalks will also be replaced or added along the north side of East Green Street and the south side of Allen Street.

“The Complete Streets Funding Program has now awarded over $83 million in total funding through 444 technical assistance and construction awards since 2016 to support municipalities in their ongoing efforts to improve their transportation infrastructure, build safe, convenient and easily accessible transportation networks and to facilitate economic development opportunities,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This program continues to advance mobility and connectivity throughout the Commonwealth.”

“Complete Streets are for everyone and provide important opportunities for communities to achieve their unique needs and goals,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Programs like this support safe connectivity and increased economic activity throughout local neighborhoods and we look forward to seeing this progress in the future.”

“MassDOT is pleased to continue to work with municipal leaders to encourage the installation of infrastructure to help make for ‘Complete Streets’ everywhere,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “We want everyone in every city and town in the Commonwealth to have sidewalks, crosswalks, and other features which make it easy and safe to get to where they want to go.”

This was the 13th grant round for the program since it launched in 2016.

