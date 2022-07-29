Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

slate.com
Related
Inc.com
Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook
"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
FOXBusiness
Google fires employee, a Christian mystic, after he claimed company’s AI system is sentient
Google has fired one of its engineers, a Christian mystic, who was suspended last month after telling the company he believed its artificial intelligence chatbot had become sentient and capable of human thinking and reasoning. Blake Lemoine first shared the news during an interview on the Big Technology Podcast just...
Humans risk being overrun by artificial superintelligence in 30 years
A MACHINE with human-level intelligence could be built in the next 30 years and could represent a threat to life on Earth, some experts believe. AI researchers and technology executives like Elon Musk are openly concerned about human extinction caused by machines. Smart computers make smarter computers. The Law of...
techeblog.com
DALL-E AI was Asked to Generate What the Last Selfie Ever Taken on Earth Would Look Like
TikTok account ‘Robot Overloards’ used OpenAI’s DALL-E AI to generate what it thinks the last selfie ever taken on Earth would look like, and the results are terrifying to say the least. Every image shows some kind of apocalyptic scene with nearly every human holding a smartphone in their hand.
RELATED PEOPLE
Warning for ALL Android owners – delete these four apps from your phone immediately
FOUR dangerous apps riddled with viruses have been dramatically pulled from the Google Play Store. But it may be too late for the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them on Android phones. The four apps in question have very generic names, including Smart SMS Messages which was downloaded more...
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” thundered Elon Musk in a leaked memo to Tesla staff in late May. The world’s richest man doubled down when he confirmed the...
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps
The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have
As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air
Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
Leaked documents reveal Amazon managers’ process to review employees’ worth to the company and pay
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A leaked trove of documents highlighting what metrics managers at Amazon prioritize to evaluate performance and changes in compensation might shed light on the company’s controversial performance review process.
After 100 years of trying, scientists have found a way to create the pufferfish neurotoxin
Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is the most poisonous natural neurotoxin known to humanity. It is produced in the body of marine animals like pufferfish, snails, octopuses, newts, frogs, and worms. To study and harness the power of this mysterious biochemical, scientists in different parts of the world have been trying to synthesize TTX in lab settings for over a hundred years. It looks like a New York University (NYU) team has figured it out.
Space Junk Raining Down on Australia Likely Belongs to Musk’s SpaceX
Farmers in Australia might need to swap their akubras for hard hats after a third piece of massive space junk was found on a rural property. After a loud bang was heard in the Snowy Mountains region of New South Wales on July 9, sheep farmer Mick Miners told ABC Australia he found a 10-foot piece of debris speared into the ground. Miners called his neighbor, Jock Wallace, who also found debris on his property. Wallace said he called the country’s civil aviation authority, who told him to take it up with NASA. “I’m a farmer from Dalgety, what am I going to say to NASA?” he quipped. A third farmer in the region has since come forward to say they found debris too. Local police and astrophysicist Brad Tucker believe the debris came from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, specifically its Dragon spacecraft that made a fiery re-entry into earth’s atmosphere last year, but the company has not yet claimed responsibility or responded to requests for comment.
Nasa baffled after spotting mystery ‘spaghetti-like’ object on surface of Mars – but scientists have an explanation
NASA scientists were left stumped after spotting a mystery 'spaghetti-like' object on the surface of Mars. The squiggly piece of rubbish appeared in a photograph taken by the Perseverance rover. Manmade objects are scattered across the surface of Mars from decades of exploration dating back to the first crash landing...
Goodbye blackouts! China’s power grid can now be reset in three seconds thanks to AI
The new AI-powered grid can fix a blackout in three seconds as opposed to 10 hours. There are plans to make the system operational throughout China. The system, like all AIs, learns as it goes along. Is it possible to eliminate blackouts and all power-related issues in seconds? Apparently, yes....
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.
This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
Mark Zuckerberg ignores objections, says Instagram will show twice as much A.I.-recommended content by end of 2023
Comments come one day after Instagram chief tried to calm users.
Comments / 1