Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

Farmers in Australia might need to swap their akubras for hard hats after a third piece of massive space junk was found on a rural property. After a loud bang was heard in the Snowy Mountains region of New South Wales on July 9, sheep farmer Mick Miners told ABC Australia he found a 10-foot piece of debris speared into the ground. Miners called his neighbor, Jock Wallace, who also found debris on his property. Wallace said he called the country’s civil aviation authority, who told him to take it up with NASA. “I’m a farmer from Dalgety, what am I going to say to NASA?” he quipped. A third farmer in the region has since come forward to say they found debris too. Local police and astrophysicist Brad Tucker believe the debris came from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, specifically its Dragon spacecraft that made a fiery re-entry into earth’s atmosphere last year, but the company has not yet claimed responsibility or responded to requests for comment.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO