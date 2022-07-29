Rosanne Cash Reflects on Her Life and Legacy

www.npr.org
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
John Mayer's Dead & Company canceled concert due to musician's family medical emergency
John Mayer canceled a Dead & Company tour stop Wednesday due to his father's hospitalization. It is unclear what the health scare was specifically related to. "This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care," Mayer wrote on his Instagram story, USA Today reported.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
Eric Clapton Says He Spent Nearly 1 Year in Solidarity After Losing His Son, Conor
After classic rock icon Eric Clapton lost his son, Conor, in a tragic accident, he spent almost a year in a small community on a Caribbean island, trying to heal himself with little outside contact.
Johnny Cash’s Son Says His Father’s Greatest Legacy Was His Faith
John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter, is opening up about his father’s legacy and his Christian faith. He believes that his father’s greatest legacy was his faith and shared how it got him through the tough times. At the start of his career, Johnny wanted to do only gospel songs but was convinced to perform rock music as well.
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Michael Henderson, R&B Singer Who Played Bass With Miles Davis, Dies at 71
Michael Henderson, an R&B singer and jazz fusion bassist who also played on Miles Davis’ records throughout the 1970s, has died, as first announced on his Facebook page. Henderson’s son, Michael Henderson Jr., told Pitchfork over the phone that his father died of cancer complications on the afternoon of Tuesday (July 19) at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Henderson is survived by his son Michael and his daughters Michelle and Chelsea. Michael Henderson was 71 years old.
Elvis Presley Stole a Song From Lesser-Known Black Musician? Here's the Truth
Elvis Presley was once accused of stealing a song from a lesser-known musician, Big Mama Thornton. The recent death of actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton's role in the Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann "Elvis," brought back the issue the King of Rock and Roll faced in the past.
Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71
Jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson has died. He was 71. The news was confirmed on the performer’s official Facebook page. Henderson was known for his work with Miles Davis in the 1970s and played on his early fusion albums Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).
Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay
Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”. The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol....
Watch Johnny Cash, 71, Perform His Final Live Song Before His Death in 2003
Johnny Cash’s collection of No. 1 singles, Top 40 hits, and deep cuts rivals just about anyone who’s ever stepped foot in a recording studio. And for every Johnny Cash song—and there are hundreds—odds are there’s a fan who claims it as their favorite. From chart-toppers like “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire” to “A Boy Named Sue” and “One Piece of a Time,” Cash’s catalog is an epic playlist for every occasion.
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, best known as Star Trek's communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, died Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son Kyle Johnson wrote on the website Uhura.com. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
Behind the Untimely Death and Legacy of Jazz Pioneer Billie Holiday
Similar to the founding principles of the blues, Billie Holiday’s life was marred with both the harsh realities of personal woes and boisterous changes of tempo. Nicknamed “Lady Day,” the Philadelphia-born singer used her tumultuous life experiences to create timeless jazz records. And within her music, her style became so unique that she altered the genre norm with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Strange Fruit,” and “All of Me.” She also set jazz standards with songs like “What a Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Easy Living.”
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
B.J. Novak learned a lot about himself — and Texas — while working on 'Vengeance'
B.J. Novak says his new movie, Vengeance, is all about breaking down assumptions — an experience he had onscreen as its lead actor, but also off-camera as its writer and director. The dark comedy follows Ben, a New York City-based journalist who travels to small-town Texas to investigate the...
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Encore: Artist Ai Weiwei on his father's exile and hopes for his own son
Over the decades, Ai Weiwei has become one of the most influential artists and activists of our time, which is why the Chinese government has long fixed its gaze on him. In 2011, Chinese authorities secretly detained Ai Weiwei. And while in detention, the artist thought often about his father, how incomplete his understanding of his father was and how much he wanted to avoid that same disconnect with his own son. So Ai Weiwei decided to set down his thoughts and memories in his book "1,000 Years Of Joys And Sorrows."
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
