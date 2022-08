The Atlanta Braves made a good move at the end of the trade deadline but they still made some mistakes. Heading into the final minutes of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Atlanta Braves looked like they wouldn’t have a good trade deadline. All they had done was trade for Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza, Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman, and trade for Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi. Both of them have had below-average seasons but the Braves were able to trade reliever Will Smith (who has also struggled) to Houston in return for Odorizzi.

