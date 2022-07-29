'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke on Sitting in the Iron Throne

extratv.com
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
wegotthiscovered.com
A neck-snapping action spectacular leaves behind a trail of bodies on the streaming charts
Having built his reputation as a top-tier stunt performer and action director, David Leitch made his feature-length debut from behind the camera on John Wick alongside longtime collaborator Chad Stahelski, before the duo went their separate ways as filmmakers. Staying in the action area, Leitch decided to fly solo, recruit one of the industry’s finest ass-kickers, and bludgeon audiences with the fantastic Atomic Blonde.
The Verge
The next Tomb Raider film will feature a new Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s movie rights are up for grabs. According to a report from TheWrap, the Amazon-owned MGM waited too long to create a sequel to its 2018 Tomb Raider film, freeing up the rights for the next Hollywood studio that wants to take a stab at creating an adaption of the long-running video game franchise.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Harry's a hero once again! Styles 'signs five-movie deal with Marvel Studios worth $100 million' to revise his Eternal’s character Eros
He made his Marvel debut in the 2021 Action/Fantasy flick Eternals in a fleeing credits introduction. And Harry Styles, 28, is set to return to the cinematic universe on a much larger scale, as he has reportedly signed a five-movie deal with Marvel studios. Thought to be worth $100 million,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users locked inside the mind of a tormented psychological thriller
He might be public enemy number one among certain subsections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but just because Martin Scorsese has been open in his disdain for the comic book blockbuster, it doesn’t mean he’s averse to the odd spot of genre work himself. Take Shutter Island, for example, which marked the legendary filmmaker’s first detour into the realms of psychological thrills and chills Cape Fear almost 20 years previously, and became another critical and commercial success.
Collider
Get Your First Look at Chilling Images From Neil Marshall's Horror Film 'The Lair' [Exclusive]
Just a day after the film was acquired by AMC Networks’ business unit RLJE Films and its genre streaming service Shudder and a month before its premiere at FrightFest, Collider is happy to reveal exclusive first-look images of the upcoming horror film The Lair by The Descent director Neil Marshall and starring Charlotte Kirk.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hatching’ on Hulu, a Delightfully Cracked Creature-Feature Satire
Gooey-fresh on Hulu, Hatching is the story of a little girl and her demonic speckled egg; it arrives via Finland and first-time feature director Hanna Bergholm, who shows a nicely demented eye for mucus-y practical effects, while writer Ilja Rautsi aims to crack open the facade of suburban society and show the rotten yolk inside. I know – I’ve failed you. But rest assured, avoid all those money-shot-riddled trailers and their spoiler reveals, and this movie won’t!
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s #1 TV series is faring even worse with critics than ‘Resident Evil’
The promise of a new Netflix original series is often more than enough to convince subscribers that investing hours of their time is worthwhile, even if the show in question ends up being widely panned by critics and audiences. In fact, recent six-episode arrival Keep Breathing is faring even worse among the former group than the maligned Resident Evil.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest panned romance weeps its way to #1 in 32 countries
Netflix might be churning out mega budget blockbusters packed to the rafters with A-list talent on a regular basis, but a very strong argument could me made that the platform’s constant churn of tear-jerking romantic movies remains the most consistently popular genre the company has at its disposal, with Purple Hearts providing the latest example.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
Collider
Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer
After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
When Beyoncé dropped the same ableist slur as Lizzo on her new album, my heart sank
It’s not very often that I don’t know what to say, rendered speechless by ignorance, sadness and a simmering anger born of bone-deep exhaustion. But that’s how I feel right now. Six weeks ago I called out American singer, Lizzo, on Twitter for her use of an...
‘Black Bird’ Review: ‘Where I Lie’ Is a Tragic Retelling of an All-Too Familiar Topic
Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Black Bird” Season 1, Episode 5, “Where I Lie.”] There’s only one more episode of “Black Bird” and, honestly, it’s hard to figure out how this show is going to stick the landing. We’ve seen other networks pare down their series from 10 episodes to eight, but trying to clear up a story in six? Right now it doesn’t feel as if everything will be satisfyingly closed by next week, especially after the brutal gut punch that is this week’s episode, “Where I Lie.” The world of “Black Bird” has...
ComicBook
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
