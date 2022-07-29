Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chattanooga, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Chattanooga that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#10. La Cabriole

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1341 Burgess Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419-1123

#9. Zaya 1943 Korean Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Korean, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 125, Chattanooga, TN 37405

#8. Back Inn Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 411 E 2nd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403-1133

#7. Whitebird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 102 Walnut Street The Edwin Hotel, Chattanooga, TN 37403

#6. Hennen's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,043 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 193 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-1012

#5. Easy Bistro & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 203 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-1010

#4. Alleia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 25 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN 37408-1227

#3. Bridgeman's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 107 W MLK Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37402-2507

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2321 Lifestyle Way Embassy Suites Hotel, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2291

#1. St. John's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (820 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1278 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-2713

