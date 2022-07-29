Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Syracuse that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Syracuse in the last week

Tripadvisor

#9. Scotch 'N Sirloin

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3687 Erie Blvd E, DeWitt, NY 13214-1770

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Bistro Elephant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 238 W Jefferson St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2335

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Prime Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 E Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1119

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Defi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 208 W Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1322

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Stone's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3220 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Syracuse

Tripadvisor

#4. Saint Urban Wine Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 124 Dell St, Syracuse, NY 13210-2102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 306 Hiawatha Boulevard West Spc L-117, Syracuse, NY 13204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. 317 @ Montgomery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 317 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2058

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Lemon Grass Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 238 W Jefferson St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2335

- Read more on Tripadvisor