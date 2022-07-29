Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Shreveport that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#10. 1800 Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 Riverside Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-5017

#9. Ernest's Orleans Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1601 Spring St, Shreveport, LA 71101-4057

#8. William B's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 315 Clyde Fant Parkway Sam's Town Hotel and Casino, Shreveport, LA 71101

#7. Jimmy's Seafood & Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City, LA 71111

#6. Bella Fresca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6307 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106-3231

#5. The Vintage

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 451 Clyde Fant Pkwy 451 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101

#4. 2 Johns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2151 Airline Dr Suite 1500, Bossier City, LA 71111-3190

#3. Mabry House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1540 Irving Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101-4604

#2. Superior's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (256 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 855 Pierremont, Suite 120, Shreveport, LA 71106-2040

#1. Jack Binions Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 711 Horseshoe Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-4472

