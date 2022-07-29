ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Shreveport that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#10. 1800 Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 Riverside Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-5017
Tripadvisor

#9. Ernest's Orleans Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1601 Spring St, Shreveport, LA 71101-4057
Tripadvisor

#8. William B's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 315 Clyde Fant Parkway Sam's Town Hotel and Casino, Shreveport, LA 71101
Tripadvisor

#7. Jimmy's Seafood & Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City, LA 71111
Tripadvisor

#6. Bella Fresca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6307 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106-3231
Tripadvisor

#5. The Vintage

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 451 Clyde Fant Pkwy 451 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101
Tripadvisor

#4. 2 Johns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2151 Airline Dr Suite 1500, Bossier City, LA 71111-3190
Tripadvisor

#3. Mabry House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1540 Irving Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101-4604
Tripadvisor

#2. Superior's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 855 Pierremont, Suite 120, Shreveport, LA 71106-2040
Tripadvisor

#1. Jack Binions Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 711 Horseshoe Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-4472
