Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Fort Wayne, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Fort Wayne that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#11. Park Place on Main

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 E Main St Suite 120, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-1914

#10. Catablu Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6370 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-3075

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 224 West Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

#8. Hideout125

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10350 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-2033

#7. Eddie Merlot's Fort Wayne

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1502 S Illinois Rd Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1220

#6. Club Soda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 235 E Superior St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-1210

#5. Chop's Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6421 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-6203

#4. Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1830 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-5258

#3. Paula's On Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1732 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-3355

#2. Cork 'N Cleaver Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (913 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 221 E Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-4404

#1. BakerStreet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4820 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-5818

