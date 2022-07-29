ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ba1se_0gxTrXYb00
DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Tallahassee that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: Metros where people in Tallahassee are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6D0L_0gxTrXYb00
Tripadvisor

#7. Il Lusso

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 E Park Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395oDZ_0gxTrXYb00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mimi's Table

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1311 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5068
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxWNW_0gxTrXYb00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Blu Halo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3431 Bannerman Rd, Suite #102, Tallahassee, FL 32312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5kVC_0gxTrXYb00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2727 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-4029
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iyyso_0gxTrXYb00
Tripadvisor

#3. Savour

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 115 E Park Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32301-7701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tallahassee metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJZhM_0gxTrXYb00
Tripadvisor

#2. Sage

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3534 Maclay Blvd S, Tallahassee, FL 32312-3914
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8Nyp_0gxTrXYb00
Tripadvisor

#1. Shula's 347 Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (597 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 415 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1257
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Tallahassee, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fast Food#Fine Dining#Dining In#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Italian#Steakhouse
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy