Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in McAllen, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in McAllen that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#8. Bob's Steak and Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 613 E Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539-2929

#7. PRIME Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3400 W Expressway 83 Suite 140, McAllen, TX 78501-8368

#6. El Divino Dining & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5001 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78504-2833

#5. Rosmani

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1600 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501-4103

#4. The Centennial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1410 Austin Ave, McAllen, TX 78501-5155

#3. Santa Fe Steakhouse & Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1918 S 10th St, McAllen, TX 78503-5404

#2. The Patio on Guerra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 116 S 17th St, McAllen, TX 78501-5134

#1. Salt

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 210 N Main Street, McAllen, TX 78501

