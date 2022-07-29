Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Roanoke, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Roanoke that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: Where people in Roanoke are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#5. Roanoke Room at the Hotel Roanoke

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 110 Shenandoah Ave NE Within the Hotel Roanoke - A Double Tree Hotel by Hilton, Roanoke, VA 24016-2025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 104 S. Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24011

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4167 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018-8443

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Alexander's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 105 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24011-1305

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Regency Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 110 Shenandoah Ave NE 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016-2025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Roanoke metro area