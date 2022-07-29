ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

DGLimages // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Erie that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRIiR_0gxTrUuQ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Oliver's Rooftop

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 130 E Front St 8th Floor - Hampton Inn & Suites, Erie, PA 16507-1554
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D90bO_0gxTrUuQ00
Tripadvisor

#5. LBV Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8199 Perry Hwy Presque Isle Downs & Casino, Erie, PA 16509-6640
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEaEe_0gxTrUuQ00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Cork 1794

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 900 West Erie Plaza Drive, Erie, PA 16505-4536
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvGCX_0gxTrUuQ00
Tripadvisor

#3. 1201 Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 1201 State St, Erie, PA 16501-1919
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZrYV_0gxTrUuQ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bayfront Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 55 West Bay Drive Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, Erie, PA 16507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocP0R_0gxTrUuQ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mi Scuzi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2641 Myrtle St, Erie, PA 16508-1853
- Read more on Tripadvisor

