Casper police say Cheyenne man drove to scene of auto burglary in stolen vehicle, briefly fled

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/1/22–8/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes
A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case
The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case. That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."
No injuries at fire on Meadowlark Drive, says Casper Fire-EMS
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of Meadowlark Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday, the entity stated in a press release sent that evening. “Occupants were home at the time of the fire and had evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival,” the release...
Greeley Police Seek Information in Homicide of Juvenile
On Thursday, July 21 at 1:13 am, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue reference an assist medical call. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and discovered a 16-year-old juvenile male victim with serious injuries. The victim was transported to...
Laramie County has vast amount of road projects coming up, according to WYDOT District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The next six years are set to be busy for the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) in District One. WYDOT held a meeting today, Aug. 2, to talk about the projects and gather public input. These projects will work on roads both in and around Cheyenne, as well as I-80 and I-25.
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Armed and dangerous juvenile wanted for attempted murder
Deputies in Larimer County are looking for a juvenile suspect who is wanted in a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
2 killed in Loveland shooting, suspect dies in Erie
Police said a man who killed himself during an Erie standoff is suspected of shooting and killing two people at a Loveland home.
2 killed in Loveland, suspect turns gun on himself in Erie
Police in Loveland searched for a suspect on Thursday in a crime scene that stretched all the way to Erie. Officers first responded to the area Pavo Court and Aries Drive in Loveland at around 2 p.m.They say they received 911 calls from minors inside of a home who said there was someone with a weapon inside the home and shot an unspecified number of people. Police later learned two people were shot and killed.Three juveniles were hiding in the home. A SWAT team rescued them and cleared the home.Police urged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors in...
Police: Two people killed in Loveland, 'possible suspect' died by suicide
Hours after two people were killed in Loveland Thursday, the "possible suspect" died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, according to the Loveland Police Department.
Officer testifies to victim’s injuries, attacker’s roles in Lake McKenzie assault
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testifying at the preliminary hearing of Isaiah Williams in Natrona County Circuit Court Thursday revealed details about the injuries the victim sustained in the attack that Williams and three others are charged with plotting. CPD Detective Chris Miller said that the other...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (7/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Governor appoints former Casper fire chief as Wyoming’s interim state fire marshal
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Mark Young to serve as the interim state fire marshal and director of the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young will step into the interim role with State Fire Marshal Mike Reed retiring after six years in the...
Fort Collins man arrested in drug bust sentenced to 35 years
A Fort Collins man arrested in a massive drug bust will spend more than three decades behind bars. Allan Mears, 45, was one of several people arrested early last year in connection with a large drug ring in Loveland. During the raid, police sized thousands of fentanyl pills and 12 pounds of meth. Mears pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs, racketeering, and other counts. Hee was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
CSP: Truck driver in I-25 crash that killed 5 had ‘canceled’ license
The driver behind the wheel of a truck that crashed and killed five people on I-25 in Weld County was apparently driving with a canceled commercial driver’s license. The Colorado State Patrol won’t say why the driver’s license was canceled, but a federal report, obtained by Denver News 9, shows the driver didn’t have a valid medical certificate. Since that’s a requirement to operate a truck, it could have led to the license cancellation. The report also shows the truck’s brakes were “out of adjustment” and weren’t equipped with an antilock brake system. The June 13th crash killed five members of a Wyoming family. For more on this story, check out https://www.9news.com/.
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
