Casper police say Cheyenne man drove to scene of auto burglary in stolen vehicle, briefly fled

Police in Loveland searched for a suspect on Thursday in a crime scene that stretched all the way to Erie. Officers first responded to the area Pavo Court and Aries Drive in Loveland at around 2 p.m.They say they received 911 calls from minors inside of a home who said there was someone with a weapon inside the home and shot an unspecified number of people. Police later learned two people were shot and killed.Three juveniles were hiding in the home. A SWAT team rescued them and cleared the home.Police urged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors in...

LOVELAND, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO