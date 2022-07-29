Orbitofrontal cortex contributes to the comparison of values underlying economic choices

There is an urgent need in the medicinal fields to discover biocompatible nanoformulations with low cytotoxicity, which provide new strategies for promising therapies for several types of tumors. Bovine lactoperoxidase (LP) and lactoferrin (LF) have recently attracted attention in medicine for their antitumor activities with recognized safety pattern. Both LP and LF are suitable proteins to be coated or adsorbed to Cu and Fe nanometals for developing stable nanoformulations that boost immunity and strong anticancer effects. New nanometals of Cu and Fe NPs embedded in LP and LF forming novel nanocombinations of LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs had a spherical shape with an average nanosize of about 21Â nm. The combination of LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs significantly exhibited the highest growth inhibitory efficacy, in terms of effectively lowering the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values, against Caco-2, HepG2 and MCF7 cells comparing to nanometals, LP, LF and individual nanoproteins (LP-CNPs or LF-FNPs). The highest apoptotic effect of this nanocombination (LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs) was confirmed by the highest percentages of annexin-stained apoptotic cells and G0 population with the strongest alteration in the expression of two well-characterized apoptosis guards (p53 and Bcl-2) and the maximum suppression in the proliferation marker (Ki-67). Also, the in silico analysis predicted that LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs enhanced AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK, p53 activator) activity and inhibited cancer migration-related proteases (cathepsin B and matrix metalloproteinase (MMP)-9). Our results offer for the first time that these novel nanocombinations of LP and LF were superior in their selectivity and apoptosis-mediating anticancer activity to Cu and Fe nanometals as well as the free form of these proteins or their individual nanoforms.

