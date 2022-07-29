Orbitofrontal cortex contributes to the comparison of values underlying economic choices

www.nature.com
Plasmid-mediated gene transfer of Cas9 induces vector-related but not SpCas9-related immune responses in human retinal pigment epithelial cells
The clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat (CRISPR)-associated protein 9 (Cas9) system represents a powerful gene-editing tool and could enable treatment of blinding diseases of the retina. As a peptide of bacterial origin, we investigated the immunogenic potential of Cas9 in models of retinal immunocompetent cells: human microglia (IMhu) and ARPE-19 cells. Transfection with StreptococcusÂ pyogenes-Cas9 expression plasmids (SpCas9Â plasmid) induced Cas9 protein expression in both cell lines. However, only ARPE-19 cells, not IMhu cells, responded with pro-inflammatory immune responses as evidenced by the upregulation of IL-8, IL-6, and the cellular activation markers HLA-ABC and CD54 (ICAM). These pro-inflammatory responses were also induced through transfection with equally sized non-coding control plasmids. Moreover, viability rates of ARPE-19 cells were reduced after transfection with both the SpCas9 plasmids and the controlÂ plasmids. Although these results demonstrate cell type-specific responses to the DNA plasmid vector, they show no evidence of an immunogenic effect due to the presence of Cas9 in models of human retinal pigment epithelial and microglia cells. These findings add another layer of confidence in the immunological safety of potential future Cas9-mediated retinal gene therapies.
Inactive and active state structures template selective tools for the human 5-HT receptor
Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Serotonin receptors are important targets for established therapeutics and drug development as they are expressed throughout the human body and play key roles in cell signaling. There are 12 serotonergic G protein-coupled receptor members encoded in the human genome, of which the 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT)5A receptor (5-HT5AR) is the least understood and lacks selective tool compounds. Here, we report four high-resolution (2.73"“2.80"‰Ã…) structures of human 5-HT5ARs, including an inactive state structure bound to an antagonist AS2674723 by crystallization and active state structures bound to a partial agonist lisuride and two full agonists, 5-carboxamidotryptamine (5-CT) and methylergometrine, by cryo-EM. Leveraging the new structures, we developed a highly selective and potent antagonist for 5-HT5AR. Collectively, these findings both enhance our understanding of this enigmatic receptor and provide a roadmap for structure-based drug discovery for 5-HT5AR.
A conflict between spatial selection and evidence accumulation in area LIP
The lateral intraparietal area (LIP) contains spatially selective neurons that help guide eye movements and, according to numerous studies, do so by accumulating sensory evidence in favor of one choice (e.g., look left) or another (look right). To examine this functional link, we trained two monkeys on an urgent motion discrimination task, a task with which the evolution of both the recorded neuronal activity and the subject's choice can be tracked millisecond by millisecond. We found that while choice accuracy increased steeply with increasing sensory evidence, at the same time, the LIP selection signal became progressively weaker, as if it hindered performance. This effect was consistent with the transient deployment of spatial attention to disparate locations away from the relevant sensory cue. The results demonstrate that spatial selection in LIP is dissociable from, and may even conflict with, evidence accumulation during informed saccadic choices.
Antidepressants promote the spread of extracellular antibiotic resistance genes via transformation
The development of antibiotic resistance as an unavoidable consequence of the application of antimicrobials is a significant concern for human health. Antidepressants are being increasingly consumed globally. Human gut microbial communities are frequently exposed to antidepressants, yet little is known about the interaction between antidepressants and antibiotic resistance. This study aimed to investigate whether antidepressants can accelerate the dissemination of antibiotic resistance by increasing the rate of the horizontal transfer of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs). Results demonstrated that some of the commonly-prescribed antidepressants (Duloxetine, Sertraline, Fluoxetine and Bupropion) at clinically relevant concentrations can significantly (n"‰="‰9; padj"‰<"‰0.01) promote the transformation of extracellular ARGs into Acinetobacter baylyi ADP1 for a maximum of 2.3-fold, which is primarily associated with the overproduction of reactive oxygen species. The increased cell membrane permeability and porosity, stimulated transcription and translation of competence, SOS response, universal stress response and ATP synthesis-related genes are also associated with antidepressants-enhanced transformation. This study demonstrated that some antidepressants can speed up the spread of antibiotic resistance by promoting theÂ transformationÂ of ARGs, which emphasizes the necessity to assess the potential risks of antidepressants in spreading antibiotic resistance during clinical antidepressant applications.
Vaccination with Mycoplasma pneumoniae membrane lipoproteins induces IL-17A driven neutrophilia that mediates Vaccine-Enhanced Disease
Bacterial lipoproteins are an often-underappreciated class of microbe-associated molecular patterns with potent immunomodulatory activity. We previously reported that vaccination of BALB/c mice with Mycoplasma pneumoniae (Mp) lipid-associated membrane proteins (LAMPs) resulted in lipoprotein-dependent vaccine enhanced disease after challenge with virulent Mp, though the immune responses underpinning this phenomenon remain poorly understood. Herein, we report that lipoprotein-induced VED in a mouse model is associated with elevated inflammatory cytokines TNF-Î±, IL-1Î², IL-6, IL-17A, and KC in lung lavage fluid and with suppurative pneumonia marked by exuberant neutrophilia in the pulmonary parenchyma. Whole-lung-digest flow cytometry and RNAScope analysis identified multiple cellular sources for IL-17A, and the numbers of IL-17A producing cells were increased in LAMPs-vaccinated/Mp-challenged animals compared to controls. Specific IL-17A or neutrophil depletion reduced disease severity in our VED model-indicating that Mp lipoproteins induce VED in an IL-17A-dependent manner and through exuberant neutrophil recruitment. IL-17A neutralization reduced levels of TNF-Î±, IL-1Î², IL-6, and KC, indicating that IL-17A preceded other inflammatory cytokines. Surprisingly, we found that IL-17A neutralization impaired bacterial clearance, while neutrophil depletion improved it-indicating that, while IL-17A appears to confer both maladaptive and protective responses, neutrophils play an entirely maladaptive role in VED. Given that lipoproteins are found in virtually all bacteria, the potential for lipoprotein-mediated maladaptive inflammatory responses should be taken into consideration when developing vaccines against bacterial pathogens.
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Vaccine co-display of CSP and Pfs230 on liposomes targeting two Plasmodium falciparum differentiation stages
A vaccine targeting multiple stages of the Plasmodium falciparum parasite life cycle is desirable. The sporozoite surface Circumsporozoite Protein (CSP) is the target of leading anti-infective P. falciparum pre-erythrocytic vaccines. Pfs230, a sexual-stage P. falciparum surface protein, is currently in trials as the basis for a transmission-blocking vaccine, which inhibits parasite development in the mosquito vector. Here, recombinant full-length CSP and a Pfs230 fragment (Pfs230D1+) are co-displayed on immunogenic liposomes to induce immunity against both infection and transmission. Liposomes contain cobalt-porphyrin phospholipid (CoPoP), monophosphoryl lipid A and QS-21, and rapidly bind His-tagged CSP and Pfs230D1+ upon admixture to form bivalent particles that maintain reactivity with conformational monoclonal antibodies. Use of multicolor fluorophore-labeled antigens reveals liposome binding upon admixture, stability in serum and enhanced uptake in murine macrophages in vitro. Bivalent liposomes induce humoral and cellular responses against both CSP and Pfs230D1+. Vaccine-induced antibodies reduce parasite numbers in mosquito midguts in a standard membrane feeding assay. Mice immunized with liposome-displayed antigens or that passively receive antibodies from immunized rabbits have reduced parasite liver burden following challenge with transgenic sporozoites expressing P. falciparum CSP.
Modifying the yeast very long chain fatty acid biosynthetic machinery by the expression of plant 3-ketoacyl CoA synthase isozymes
Eukaryotes express a multi-component fatty acid elongase to produce very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), which are building blocks of diverse lipids. Elongation is achieved by cyclical iteration of four reactions, the first of which generates a new carbon"“carbon bond, elongating the acyl-chain. This reaction is catalyzed by either ELONGATION DEFECTIVE LIKE (ELO) or 3-ketoacyl-CoA synthase (KCS) enzymes. Whereas plants express both ELO and KCS enzymes, other eukaryotes express only ELOs. We explored the Zea mays KCS enzymatic redundancies by expressing each of the 26 isozymes in yeast strains that lacked endogenous ELO isozymes. Expression of the 26 maize KCS isozymes in wild-type, scelo2 or scelo3 single mutants did not affect VLCFA profiles. However, a complementation screen of each of the 26 KCS isozymes revealed five that were capable of complementing the synthetically lethal scelo2; scelo3 double mutant. These rescued strains express novel VLCFA profiles reflecting the different catalytic capabilities of the KCS isozymes. These novel strains offer a platform to explore the relationship between VLCFA profiles and cellular physiology.
Grape seed proanthocyanidin extractÂ inhibits DNA and protein damage and labile iron, enzyme, and cancer cell activities
Grape seed extract from (Vitis vinifera) (VGSE) is an excellent source of various polyphenols that exhibit highly potent antioxidant and disease prevention properties. Although numerous biological activities, with potential for improving human health, have been reported for VGSE, there is a lack of data relating to the health benefits of VGSE on DNA damage, protein damage, labile iron activity, and enzyme inhibitory effects. This investigation demonstrated, for the first time, that VGSE inhibits DNA and BSA damage and labile iron activity in-vitro. Moreover, VGSE also inhibited in-vitro activities of AChE, tyrosinase, and Î±-amylase. VGSE treatment significantly reduced viability of MCF-7, Hep-G2, Caco-2, and Huh-7 cells after 48-h treatments. The results obtained provide additional support for the purported health benefits of VGSE and reinforce its potential in disease prevention and therapy, especially in relation to cancer.
Augmenting apoptosis-mediated anticancer activity of lactoperoxidase and lactoferrin by nanocombination with copper and iron hybrid nanometals
There is an urgent need in the medicinal fields to discover biocompatible nanoformulations with low cytotoxicity, which provide new strategies for promising therapies for several types of tumors. Bovine lactoperoxidase (LP) and lactoferrin (LF) have recently attracted attention in medicine for their antitumor activities with recognized safety pattern. Both LP and LF are suitable proteins to be coated or adsorbed to Cu and Fe nanometals for developing stable nanoformulations that boost immunity and strong anticancer effects. New nanometals of Cu and Fe NPs embedded in LP and LF forming novel nanocombinations of LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs had a spherical shape with an average nanosize of about 21Â nm. The combination of LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs significantly exhibited the highest growth inhibitory efficacy, in terms of effectively lowering the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values, against Caco-2, HepG2 and MCF7 cells comparing to nanometals, LP, LF and individual nanoproteins (LP-CNPs or LF-FNPs). The highest apoptotic effect of this nanocombination (LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs) was confirmed by the highest percentages of annexin-stained apoptotic cells and G0 population with the strongest alteration in the expression of two well-characterized apoptosis guards (p53 and Bcl-2) and the maximum suppression in the proliferation marker (Ki-67). Also, the in silico analysis predicted that LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs enhanced AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK, p53 activator) activity and inhibited cancer migration-related proteases (cathepsin B and matrix metalloproteinase (MMP)-9). Our results offer for the first time that these novel nanocombinations of LP and LF were superior in their selectivity and apoptosis-mediating anticancer activity to Cu and Fe nanometals as well as the free form of these proteins or their individual nanoforms.
Intravital 3D visualization and segmentation of murine neural networks at micron resolution
Optical coherence tomography (OCT) allows label-free, micron-scale 3D imaging of biological tissues' fine structures with significant depth and large field-of-view. Here we introduce a novel OCT-based neuroimaging setting, accompanied by a feature segmentation algorithm, which enables rapid, accurate, and high-resolution in vivo imaging of 700Â Î¼m depth across the mouse cortex. Using a commercial OCT device, we demonstrate 3D reconstruction of microarchitectural elements through a cortical column. Our system is sensitive to structural and cellular changes at micron-scale resolution in vivo, such as those from injury or disease. Therefore, it can serve as a tool to visualize and quantify spatiotemporal brain elasticity patterns. This highly transformative and versatile platform allows accurate investigation of brain cellular architectural changes by quantifying features such as brain cell bodies' density, volume, and average distance to the nearest cell. Hence, it may assist in longitudinal studies of microstructural tissue alteration in aging, injury, or disease in a living rodent brain.
Functional characterization of FBXL7 as a novel player in human cancers
F-box and leucine-rich repeat protein 7 (FBXL7), an F-box protein responsible for substrate recognition by the SKP1-Cullin-1-F-box (SCF) ubiquitin ligases, plays an emerging role in the regulation of tumorigenesis and tumor progression. FBXL7 promotes polyubiquitylation and degradation of diverse substrates and is involved in many biological processes, including apoptosis, cell proliferation, cell migration and invasion, tumor metastasis, DNA damage, glucose metabolism, planar cell polarity, and drug resistance. In this review, we summarize the downstream substrates and upstream regulators of FBXL7. We then discuss its role in tumorigenesis and tumor progression as either an oncoprotein or a tumor suppressor, and further describe its aberrant expression and association with patient survival in human cancers. Finally, we provide future perspectives on validating FBXL7 as a cancer biomarker for diagnosis and prognosis and/or as a potential therapeutic target for anticancer treatment.
Retraction Note: Selective Priming of Tumor Blood Vessels by Radiation Therapy Enhances Nanodrug Delivery
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50538-w, published online 01 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this Article. Subsequent to the publication of a Correction [1], a number of errors were found in the archived data underlying FigureÂ 2, including the duplication and mislabelling of images. The Authors therefore no longer have confidence in the reliability of the data presented.
Coherent helicity-dependent spin-phonon oscillations in the ferromagnetic van der Waals crystal CrI
The discovery of two-dimensional systems hosting intrinsic magnetic order represents a seminal addition to the rich landscape of van der Waals materials. CrI3 is an archetypal example, where the interdependence of structure and magnetism, along with strong light-matter interactions, provides a new platform to explore the optical control of magnetic and vibrational degrees of freedom at the nanoscale. However, the nature of magneto-structural coupling on its intrinsic ultrafast timescale remains a crucial open question. Here, we probe magnetic and vibrational dynamics in bulk CrI3 using ultrafast optical spectroscopy, revealing spin-flip scattering-driven demagnetization and strong transient exchange-mediated interactions between lattice vibrations and spin oscillations. The latter yields a coherent spin-coupled phonon mode that is highly sensitive to the driving pulse's helicity in the magnetically ordered phase. Our results elucidate the nature of ultrafast spin-lattice coupling in CrI3 and highlight its potential for applications requiring high-speed control of magnetism at the nanoscale.
Exploring native Scutellaria species provides insight into differential accumulation of flavones with medicinal properties
Scutellaria baicalensis is a well-studied medicinal plant belonging to the Lamiaceae family, prized for the unique 4"²-deoxyflavones produced in its roots. In this study, three native species to the Americas, S. lateriflora, S. arenicola, and S. integrifolia were identified by DNA barcoding, and phylogenetic relationships were established with other economically important Lamiaceae members. Furthermore, flavone profiles of native species were explored. 4"²-deoxyflavones including baicalein, baicalin, wogonin, wogonoside, chrysin and 4"²-hydroxyflavones, scutellarein, scutellarin, and apigenin, were quantified from leaves, stems, and roots. Qualitative, and quantitative differences were identified in their flavone profiles along with characteristic tissue-specific accumulation. 4"²-deoxyflavones accumulated in relatively high concentrations in root tissues compared to aerial tissues in all species except S. lateriflora. Baicalin, the most abundant 4"²-deoxyflavone detected, was localized in the roots of S. baicalensis and leaves of S. lateriflora, indicating differential accumulation patterns between the species. S. arenicola and S. integrifolia are phylogenetically closely related with similar flavone profiles and distribution patterns. Additionally, the S. arenicola leaf flavone profile was dominated by two major unknown peaks, identified using LC"“MS/MS to most likely be luteolin-7-O-glucuronide and 5,7,2"²-trihydroxy-6-methoxyflavone 7-O-glucuronide. Collectively, results presented in this study suggest an evolutionary divergence of flavonoid metabolic pathway in the Scutellaria genus of Lamiaceae.
Single cell transcriptome sequencing of inspiratory neurons of the preBÃ¶tzinger complex in neonatal mice
Neurons in the brainstem preBÃ¶tzinger complex (preBÃ¶tC) generate the rhythm and rudimentary motor pattern for inspiratory breathing movements. We performed whole-cell patch-clamp recordings from inspiratory neurons in the preBÃ¶tC of neonatal mouse slices that retain breathing-related rhythmicity in vitro. We classified neurons based on their electrophysiological properties and genetic background, and then aspirated their cellular contents for single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). This data set provides the raw nucleotide sequences (FASTQ files) and annotated files of nucleotide sequences mapped to the mouse genome (mm10 from Ensembl), which includes the fragment counts, gene lengths, and fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKM). These data reflect the transcriptomes of the neurons that generate the rhythm and pattern for inspiratory breathing movements.
Pan-Src kinase inhibitor treatment attenuates diabetic kidney injury via inhibition of Fyn kinase-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Src family kinases (SFKs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis. However, the specific mechanism by which SFKs contribute to the progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) remains unclear. Our preliminary transcriptome analysis suggested that SFK expression was increased in diabetic kidneys and that the expression of Fyn (a member of the SFKs), along with genes related to unfolded protein responses from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress signaling pathway, was upregulated in the tubules of human diabetic kidneys. Thus, we examined whether SFK-induced ER stress is associated with DKD progression. Mouse proximal tubular (mProx24) cells were transfected with Fyn or Lyn siRNA and exposed to high glucose and palmitate (HG-Pal). Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were treated with KF-1607, a novel pan-Src kinase inhibitor (SKI) with low toxicity. The effect of KF-1607 was compared to that of losartan, a standard treatment for patients with DKD. Among the SFK family members, the Fyn and Lyn kinases were upregulated under diabetic stress. HG-Pal induced p70S6 kinase and JNK/CHOP signaling and promoted tubular injury. Fyn knockdown but not Lyn knockdown inhibited this detrimental signaling pathway. In addition, diabetic rats treated with KF-1607 showed improved kidney function and decreased ER stress, inflammation, and fibrosis compared with those treated with losartan. Collectively, these findings indicate that Fyn kinase is a specific member of the SFKs implicated in ER stress activation leading to proximal tubular injury in the diabetic milieu and that pan-SKI treatment attenuates kidney injury in diabetic rats. These data highlight Fyn kinase as a viable target for the development of therapeutic agents for DKD.
