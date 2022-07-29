Commonwealth Games: Track cyclist Aileen McGlynn guaranteed silver medal for Scotland

www.bbc.com
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
Premier League players will no longer take the knee before every match
Premier League clubs will no longer take the knee before every match. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign, will be used at specific moments during the forthcoming season to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
Commonwealth Games: NI trio miss out on judo bronze medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland suffered disappointment in their pursuit of more judo medals at the Commonwealth...
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
I'm A Celebrity: Gwrych Castle thanks for hosting 'honour'
Gwrych Castle officials thanked I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! for the "honour" of hosting the reality show. It comes as ITV confirmed its return to the Australian Jungle. The 19th century castle in Abergele, Conwy, has been the location for the show for the past two years.
