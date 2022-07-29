Effect of TRV130 and methadone on fentanyl-vs.-food choice and somatic withdrawal signs in opioid-dependent and post-opioid-dependent rats

www.nature.com
Related
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Fentanyl poisoning's surprising signs: What parents and friends must know
There are some 250 deaths each day due to the fentanyl crisis in America, according to what the organization Families Against Fentanyl has discerned by reviewing the facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the crisis. Fentanyl is right now the number-one killer of Americans between...
Supplement recall: These pills secretly contain an erectile dysfunction drug
People who purchased Launch Sequence Aphrodisia and Euphoria Capsules should know the supplement is now part of a significant recall. The product contains an undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug, which turns into an unapproved medicine for which the safety and efficacy have not been tested. Moreover, the undisclosed drug can have serious unwanted side effects by interacting with other medicines.
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescriptions significantly higher for patients with lifelong disabilities, study finds
A Michigan Medicine study finds that people with two pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders are prescribed opioids at significantly higher rates than those without the conditions, raising concerns over addiction, overdose and mental health issues. Researchers analyzed prescriptions of opioids from private insurance claims of over 22,000 patients with cerebral palsy or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
A short burst of reward curbs the addictiveness of ketamine
An analysis of ketamine and cocaine use in mice reveals that the drugs trigger release of the neurotransmitter dopamine through different mechanisms, and indicates that the risk of addiction to ketamine is low. Rianne Campbell 0 &. Rianne Campbell is in the Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology, University of Maryland...
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
Complex
A Woman Who Claimed Picking Up Dollar Bill Led to Fentanyl Overdose Is Refuted by Experts
The troubling presence of misleading or downright propagandizing claims of exposure-based fentanyl incidents remains a cause of concern for advocates of common sense drug education, with the latest development in this ongoing issue centering on a story out of the Nashville area. As you’ve probably seen floating around social media...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Drug About 10 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl Circulating in Colorado
Pyro, the street name of a new drug that is stronger than the high-risk narcotic fentanyl, has been circulating in Colorado and recently reportedly killed at least one person in Denver. The N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene drug is a high-potency synthetic opioid that is between 1,000 and 1,500 times stronger than morphine,...
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out
A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant
Editor's Note:The headline has been tweaked with a fresher angle and a new picture to replace the stock photo. More has also been added to the copy to avoid making the story too clickbaity.
How long does weed stay in your system? What smokers, new and old, need to know.
Weed will stay in your system, with noticeable effects, for several hours. Some drug tests can detect it for longer.
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
nypressnews.com
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
ohmymag.co.uk
World's first mummified pregnant woman had unusual markings that showed signs of cancer
Ancient Egypt is a fascinating part of our world history. From building pyramids to their tradition of mummifying their dead. This mummy was first discovered in the early 19th century, but when they examined the corpse in 2016, they were surprised by what they discovered. A mummified pregnant woman. As...
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Comments / 0