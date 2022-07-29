ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Parents of 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine released after questioning

 3 days ago
www.wfaa.com

dallasexpress.com

Missing Child Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, who was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday was found dead in the family’s washing machine almost two hours later. Former foster child Troy Khoeler was adopted in 2019. The family noticed he was missing around 4 a.m. Police responded to...
SPRING, TX
Covering Katy

18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
nypressnews.com

More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials

HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
HUMBLE, TX
celebsbar.com

Mom’s Body Found Floating In Trash Can After Chilling Last Words

The body of a mom of three was found in a trash can floating along Buffalo Bayou this month after telling her father she’d been threatened. Around 6 p.m. on July 19 the Houston Police Department was notified by a tour boat operator that a trash can was floating along the bayou, omitting “a foul odor”.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting after house party turns ugly

HOUSTON - Shots fired at a house party in Houston early Saturday left one person dead and one wounded, according to officials. Harris County Precinct Four Constables Deputies were called to the 522 block of Starksboro St., at around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found one person dead at the...
HOUSTON, TX

