Three Arrests Reported

The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Junior Ambassador Program. This competitive leadership program is open to Juniors and Seniors in Wayne County and aims to develop motivated, skilled, and effective leaders who will contribute to the growth of Monticello. Ten Ambassadors will be selected by the Chamber Board of Directors based on their application and interview.

