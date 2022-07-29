ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD: 2 dead, others hospitalized in Friday morning wreck involving 7 vehicles

By Matt Dillane
abcnews4.com
 4 days ago
abcnews4.com

The Post and Courier

Boy, 4, and grandmother identified as victims in North Charleston traffic crash

A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother died in the seven-car traffic collision July 29 at a busy North Charleston intersection. Jo’siah Fragier, from North Charleston, and Johns Island resident Debora Page, 62, died in a crash that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The grandmother and grandson died at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

