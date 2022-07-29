NCPD: 2 dead, others hospitalized in Friday morning wreck involving 7 vehicles

abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in crash Sunday along Interstate 26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision along Interstate 26 on Sunday. Officials said 29-year-old Gabrielle Brownlee died on July 31 after her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Original...
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
South Carolina woman charged after child found ‘profusely sweating’ in car outside TJ Maxx
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left a child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to […]
Andrews shooting sends one to hospital
ANDREWS — A shooting in Andrews on July 31 sent one victim to the hospital. Kaizon Wright, 21, of Andrews, was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection with the shooting, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The sheriff’s office...
Police search for Colleton County murder suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to […]
Man arrested in relation to death of vulnerable adult in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police have arrested a man after they found a dead body in a home. Randy Moore has been arrested and charged with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. Police responded to a home on Lily Place in Summerville in reference to a CPR...
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
1 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. club shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at Sure Shots Nightclub located on Sniders Highway around 1:54 a.m. CCFR located a man in the building suffering...
Deadly motorcycle crash in South Carolina not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along U.S. 52. SCHP said that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 28 a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened. The crash was discovered on July 31. […]
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in poor living conditions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded to […]
Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop
CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
Unattended tea kettle leads to fire at Mount Pleasant home
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the Long Grove subdivision for reports of a house fire, according to a post Monday by MPFD. The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Trumpet Vine Court. Crews arrived to find...
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
Man arrested after fatal 7-car crash in North Charleston Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involving seven vehicles on Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue Friday. James Hart, 62, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide. He is being held at the Charleston County jail,...
Fatal motorcycle crash located days later in Berkeley Co., driver deceased
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a deadly motorcycle crash was located Sunday, roughly three days after they believe it occurred. Officials said the collision likely occurred on July 28, around 12:26 a.m. The wreckage was located Sunday. Police say a 2014 Honda motorcycle...
Man charged with reckless homicide after fatal 7-car pileup in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police officers arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a seven-car crash that left two people dead. James Hart was charged July 30 with two counts of reckless homicide following the collision at Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, said police spokesman Harve Jacobs. Officers were sent around...
SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree off I-26 East Sunday morning
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a single-car crash Sunday morning on I-26 eastbound. SCHP said the a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling eastbound on I-26 when the driver left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
Boy, 4, and grandmother identified as victims in North Charleston traffic crash
A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother died in the seven-car traffic collision July 29 at a busy North Charleston intersection. Jo’siah Fragier, from North Charleston, and Johns Island resident Debora Page, 62, died in a crash that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The grandmother and grandson died at the scene.
